Getting to Know… OffCut Productions

OffCut bridges the gap between brands and audiences with authentic, high-impact video content that resonates with real communities and trends.

They are a fresh and dynamic creative studio powered by decades of combined experience in storytelling and content creation. Their deep cultural fluency enables them to craft memorable narratives that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement across social platforms.

We caught up with co-founder Si Mason as part of LBB’s Getting to Know… series.





LBB> Tell us a bit about OffCut Productions – when did you form and why?

Si> OffCut Productions was founded just over 18 months ago by two creatives who wanted to do things differently. We’d both worked across global campaigns and big-name brands, but we were craving something more rooted in culture – something more authentic, something more punchy, and truly reflective of the people and communities we care about. OffCut was built to bridge that gap: a culturally fluent content studio that brings sharp storytelling to where audiences actually are – social-first, talent-led, and always real.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Si> OffCut is a representation of both of us. We called ourselves OffCut because we wanted to own the stuff that gets left on the cutting room floor – the chaos, the personality, the unfiltered bits that actually make people feel something. OffCut is about raw edges, real moments, risk, and realness.





LBB> Tell us about up to three campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company.

Si> 1.) ‘The Worst Guest Ever’ (Unilever / Cleanipedia)

This was a TikTok-first mockumentary series where we took the messiest man on the internet and dropped him into beautifully clean homes to learn cleaning etiquette. It was educational, sure, but packed with humour and cultural personality. A perfect blend of brand messaging and character-led chaos.

2.) JD Sports

We’ve helped shape JD’s YouTube presence by focusing on community over commerce. We captured how style and sport interject - no forced product plugs, just real entertainment that sticks. With results that speak for themselves.

3.) The Oatly Interview (with Giggs)

Showcasing the power of social media. This content saw UK rap icon Giggs take on Oatly's dairy-free custard whilst speaking candidly about himself, something which allowed the campaign to soar to greater heights. It blends humour with a love for oat milk, flipping the traditional brand ambassador format on its head. It’s weird, wonderful, and totally OffCut.

​

LBB> Give us a fun fact about your company.

Si> We once pulled off an entire red-carpet premiere in London's most iconic cinema. Without anyone noticing we’d hidden two of the main stars in the toilet for 90 minutes before their surprise entrance.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about your industry?

Si> Too many brands still chase virality like it’s a strategy. We believe content should be built for conversation, not just clicks. Entertainment-first thinking, especially in branded content, isn’t optional anymore, it’s survival.

Also: younger audiences can spot a fake from a mile away, so authenticity has to live at every level – not just in the script.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Si> We’re proud of the doors we’ve opened – not just for ourselves, but for new creators. We’re building a slate of social-first original IPs and giving opportunities to people who don’t have traditional access to the industry. We’re small, but we punch way above our weight.





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers should keep an eye on?

Si> We’re developing a few original formats right now – including a game show with a psychological twist, a talk show that flips beauty content on its head, and some mad fashion-led social activations. Plus, we’ve got a couple of big brand collabs dropping later this summer that we can’t talk about just yet... but they’re spicy.





LBB> Where can we check out OffCut Productions online?

Si> You can follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, or head to our site at offcutproductions.com for the latest drops, campaigns, and behind-the-scenes mischief.