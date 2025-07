When Oatly came knocking with their latest campaign idea - pairing OG grime artist Giggs with their new lactose-intolerant custard - we knew this was going to be one for the books.

The mission? Create sleek, stylish content that would hype up this unexpected (but genius) partnership.

It’s all about unexpected brilliance. Oatly dared to be different, and we made sure the visuals and vibe lived up to that boldness. The result? A campaign as smooth as the custard itself.