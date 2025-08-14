Getting To Know… Scholars Film

Scholars Film crafts stories that stay with you – from award-winning feature documentaries to powerful, high-impact commercials. We thrive on character-driven narratives, bringing cinematic elegance and emotional depth to every frame.

Our portfolio spans acclaimed works like ‘To Skin a Cat’ and ‘Chasing the Sun 1 and 2’, alongside campaigns for the world’s leading agencies and NPOs. Every project reflects our passion, culture, and uncompromising standards.

Project lead Nosipho Mkhize speaks to LBB about the origins of the South Africa-based production company, their commitment to creating work that resonates, and why the industry as a whole is underestimating the power of authenticity.





LBB> Tell us a bit about Scholars Film – when did you form and why?

Nosipho> Scholars Film was founded in 2016, as a full-service creative agency based in South Africa.

We formed with a clear purpose: to tell meaningful, authentic stories through the power of film – stories that resonate deeply with audiences, whether for brands, communities, or causes.

Our aim was (and still is) to combine craft and culture to create work that moves people and drives action.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Nosipho> Scholars represents our commitment to thoughtfulness, research, and insight in our storytelling approach – we don't just make pretty pictures, we make stories that mean something.

The name suggests a blend of head and heart, intellect and empathy, insight and execution.





LBB> Tell us about a few campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company.

Nosipho> Here are three projects that truly reflect our ethos and style:

‘Treating a Feverish Planet’, The Dengue Alliance – DNDi: A global documentary journeying through Brazil, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to explore the climate-driven rise of dengue. Commissioned by DNDi, this film highlights the collaborative efforts of the Global Dengue Alliance to deliver life-saving treatments where they're needed most.

‘Zuzu’, In partnership with Ogilvy Chicago and BITT Animation, we brought to life Zuzu the Hermit Crab –a charming animated character that becomes an environmental hero. From concept to final delivery, we crafted a warm, textured world around Zuzu, blending humour, heart, and meaningful messaging. The campaign reflects our strength in character-driven storytelling and our ability to translate complex themes into accessible, emotionally resonant content for a young audience.

‘CONCACAF Champions Cup – Epic Battles’, Created with Wild Pigs for CONCACAF, this cinematic ode to football grit took us across Mexico – from an angry dog in a jersey to a fearless young girl outplaying the boys. It’s a celebration of resilience, shaped by found moments and a vast archive of powerful images captured by photographers across the Americas.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about this industry?

Nosipho> We believe the industry has underestimated the power of authenticity. Too often, work is made to impress peers or win awards, not to move real people. We’re also strong advocates for telling African stories with nuance, dignity, and creativity – and doing so with local talent, not just about them.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Nosipho> We're proudest of the relationships we’ve built – with clients, and collaborators. Our best work has come from deep trust and shared purpose. And we’re especially proud of how we’ve grown without compromising our core values: authenticity, impact, and creative excellence.





LBB> Where can we check out Scholars Film online?

Nosipho> You can find us at:

Scholars Films

Instagram

Vimeo/YouTube

LinkedIn