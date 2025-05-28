senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Scholars Film Unveils Emotionally Charged Campaign for CONCACAF Champions Cup

28/05/2025
105
Share
In CONCACAF’s latest campaign, Scholars Film reveals what really lives behind every jersey

When a jersey goes on, something sacred happens. In Scholars Film's evocative campaign for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, created with London agency Wildpigs, this transformation becomes the lens through which football's deeper truth emerges.

"Ever wonder why the crest covers your heart?" begins the campaign. "It's where the fight lives."

"I don't think this showcased anything unique," reflected director Colwyn Thomas. "If anything, I think it was a distillation of what we do best, on a bigger stage, with higher stakes. Years of experience brought out the best of the little moments in this piece."

Those moments emerged through vigilance. During a location scout in Mexico City, the team discovered a fan whose dog wore team colours and barked aggressively at strangers. "Suddenly we had a shot we'd never dreamt up," Colwyn recalled.

This alertness to magic led them six hours into the mountains to capture a young girl who, after taking a brutal tackle, rises without hesitation to re-join the game. "We travelled for about six hours and filmed for another three and all we got out of that day was that one long shot of her. It made it all worth it."

The production thrived on simplicity: a four-person crew, no lights, no rigs. In tight spaces, a director and photographer worked in wordless sync — just two storytellers reading each other's movements, capturing both motion and stillness simultaneously, the flow of action and the decisive moment frozen in time.

"It's the dance between structure and the unplanned magic," Colwyn explained, a balance between meticulous planning and embracing unexpected moments that revealed football's quasi-religious nature without manufacturing it.

The result is a campaign that makes viewers feel something visceral. "Its primary task is to exact an emotional burst from the viewer," said Colwyn, "and that seems to have been the case."

Scholars Film had the courage to explore a side of football rarely celebrated: the beauty of the battle. By showing the transformation that happens when someone puts on a jersey, they've created a testament to what lives beneath every crest — not just a game, but a fight passed down through generations, a legacy written in dirt and sweat, smoke and prayer.

That's not just good filmmaking. That's truth.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Scholars Film
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Scholars Film
Official Trailer
Chasing the Sun 2
02/06/2025
Two Sides
02/06/2025
Showreel
Scholars Film
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1