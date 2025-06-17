German Indie Agency Goes Bold With Pride-Themed Christopher Street Roblox Game

It’s June, which means Pride rainbows everywhere. While queer people are used to seeing symbolic solidarity throughout the month in the form of colourful brand displays and campaigns of allegiance, German indie creative agency Jung von Matt NERD (JvM NERD) decided to take things a step further.

The agency and hair styling brand, got2b, teamed up to develop a gaming experience on gaming creation platform Roblox, aimed at teaching players about the history of the Christopher Street Day (CSD).

The iconic Christopher Street in New York City is known for being home to the Stonewall Inn – the site of the Stonewall Riots in 1969 which ignited the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

Paying tribute to the origins of Pride, got2b and JvM NERD created a game set in Christopher Street in 1969, where gamers can learn about the protests, empowerment, and liberation that defined the era.

Together with ‘CSD OBBY by got2b’, JvM NERD devised two immersive Roblox games designed to bring the history of the LGBTQIA+ movement closer to the gaming community, particularly gen z and gen alpha gamers.

LBB’s Aysun Bora interviewed JvM NERD’s project manager, Hien-Mai Truong, to learn more about this colourful project.

LBB> How did the collaboration with got2b, Roblox and JvM Nerd come about?

Hien-Mai> It actually started with a pitch. got2b wanted to do something on Roblox for Pride Month, and we saw a chance to go beyond just showing up — we wanted to create something that felt culturally meaningful, not just colourful. That’s how the idea for the CSD Obby came to life.

LBB> What role does LGBT activism play in the branding of the game?

Hien-Mai> got2b stands for individuality, self-expression, and confidence — values that naturally align with LGBTQIA+ activism. This campaign was not just a show of support but a demonstration of what it means to stand behind those values. By helping younger generations understand the roots of Pride through interactive storytelling, got2b reinforces its identity as a brand that doesn’t just market during Pride but advocates year-round.

LBB> How did you ensure that the stories and characters felt authentic?

Hien-Mai> We weren’t trying to recreate history 1:1 — instead, we took inspiration from the story of Christopher Street to build a symbolic world that feels approachable and playful. All the characters are fictional, but they’re rooted in the spirit of Pride. It’s more about capturing the energy and message than replicating real events. The goal was to spark curiosity in a way that makes sense inside a platform like Roblox.

LBB> Why is it important for you to metaphorically ‘show your colours’ and also act activistically as an agency?

Hien-Mai> Because we don’t just want to talk about culture — we want to shape it. For us, showing our colours means standing up for something, not just blending in. That’s not limited to Pride Month. Activism isn’t a seasonal campaign; it’s something we believe has to show up in the work we do, every day, in ways that are authentic and real.

Many Pride campaigns stay at the surface — logos get rainbow overlays, and that’s about it. We wanted to go deeper. By bringing the birthplace of Pride into a space like Roblox, we made it interactive and personal. It’s not just a visual message — it’s a journey players can actually take part in. That makes a huge difference.

LBB> Creating a game instead of a campaign is a conscious storytelling choice. Why is this type of storytelling special?

Hien-Mai> Because it meets young people exactly where they are — not just on the right platform, but with the right tone. It respects their intelligence and lets them explore the story on their own terms. Instead of just saying “Pride is important,” we built a space where they could experience why it’s essential. That emotional connection is what makes it stick.

LBB> What is important for you to communicate to your audience?

Hien-Mai> That Pride isn’t just a celebration — it’s a history, a protest, and a powerful movement. We want players to walk away not just entertained, but with a deeper sense of why visibility and expression matter. This isn’t just about celebrating Pride. It’s about passing the message on to the next generation in a way they’ll remember.

