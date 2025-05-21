George P. Johnson’s New CEO Is Making Sure the Magic Happens

Fiona Bruder has always been drawn to the idea of connection – how people engage, what inspires action, and how brands can create moments that truly matter. “I came into this industry at a time when experiential marketing was still evolving, and it quickly became clear to me that experiences had the power to do more than support a brand; they could define it,” she says.



Over the past 25 years at GPJ, Fiona says she's had the privilege of working alongside incredibly smart teams and clients. “That path”, she adds, “through disruption, reinvention, and growth, has taught me that great leadership starts with people, and is guided by purpose.”



It’s a good starting point for someone who has just taken the global reins of the world’s leading experience marketing agency.



Being with the company for over two decades has helped Fiona develop a “unique understanding of its DNA”. She views it as an opportunity to build on a legacy of innovation and risk-taking.



Her career began on the accounts side of things, demanding she consider the business from the perspectives of clients, teams and the agency as a whole.



Flash forward to recent years where she led the Americas as president, working across GPJ globally, she’s seen firsthand the importance of ‘value-driven client relationships, culture, and the need to empower and unleash incredible talent’.



When it comes down to the key priorities that Fiona is addressing to propel GPJ’s growth, it’s all about continual evolution. That means investing in areas like data science, content innovation and AI. But Fiona is clear that it is “not just for the sake of trend adoption”, but rather, solving real business challenges for clients.



“It also means scaling our internal tools and talent development globally, so every client can benefit from our collective intelligence and creativity,” she says.



The experiential industry is becoming ever more central to brand-building, and what excites Fiona is the convergence of creativity, technology, and data.



“We’re no longer limited by physical boundaries; we can reach people in new ways, through immersive content, hybrid platforms, and personalised engagement.”



Fiona explains that GPJ is integrating technology with care. AI is helping them automate planning, personalise content at scale, and even predict attendee behaviours based on data trends.

“We’re using immersive technologies to create environments and narratives that go far beyond what was possible a few years ago.



“But more importantly, we’re investing in innovation intentionally. Technology is never the centrepiece; it’s the enabler.” She continues, “The magic happens when tech disappears into the background and the story comes to life.”



Asked if there is anything she’s concerned about within the industry, she says, “We need to stay mindful of authenticity.



“Technology is a powerful tool, but it should never distract from the human story,” she adds. “The best experiences don’t just use innovation; they elevate meaning. That’s where I believe the industry will continue to win.”



Despite a rocky political backdrop, Fiona still intends to lead intentionally, with a culture that embraces inclusivity. “DEI is not a standalone initiative – it’s a lens through which we make decisions, build teams and serve clients.” And while she admits progress has been made, she reiterates that there is always much more to do.



“From inclusive hiring practices to equitable leadership development, we’re committed to embedding these principles in the way we operate, collaborate and grow.”



It’s encouraging to hear words spoken in earnest, backed up by solid initiatives from someone beginning to steer the direction of such a momentous agency.



“It’s not just the right thing to do; it’s essential to creating work that reflects the world we live in,” Fiona adds.



When Fiona looks back on her role a year from now, she says she’ll measure her success by whether or not GPJ looks like a unified global organisation. “One where our people feel empowered, our clients feel understood, and our work continues to set the standard for impact.”



When it comes to legacy, she hopes she'll be remembered for “leading with authenticity and clarity, and creating the conditions for others to do the best work of their careers.”



It seems Fiona is focused on ensuring the magic happens not only in the experiences that GPJ creates for brands, but in the ones it can enable its team to create for themselves.





