George P. Johnson Strengthens Global Alignment with Leadership Appointments

​George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading strategic experience marketing agency and a member of Project, A Creative Alliance for the Ambitious, announces a series of key leadership appointments across the EMEA region and globally. These changes reflect GPJ’s commitment to delivering consistent, innovative brand experiences for some of the world’s most influential organisations.



Oliver Ehmke will assume the role of managing director, Middle East and Africa, based in Dubai. Oliver brings over seven years of leadership as head of GPJ Germany and was instrumental in launching the agency’s presence in the Middle East. His stewardship of the DP World account - now a cornerstone global client - has helped establish MEA as GPJ’s fastest-growing region, which now includes a new presence in Saudi Arabia. In his new role, Oliver will continue to support global clients and drive regional growth for GPJ in partnership with Project.



Jonathan McCallum moves into the position of managing director, Europe, expanding on his leadership success as managing director of the UK and former head of strategy. Jonathan's appointment reflects his reputation as a strategic partner to both clients and teams across the region, and he will now oversee GPJ operations across the European continent.



In Germany, Jens Arnegger has been appointed country manager, Germany, bringing 17 years of GPJ experience across marketing, client services, and business development. Known for his strong leadership, creativity, and deep client relationships, Jens will report to Jonathan and work closely with Oliver during the transition.



These announcements follow Fiona Bruder’s recent promotion to global CEO of GPJ, marking a new chapter in the agency’s global growth strategy. Fiona’s appointment reflects GPJ’s ongoing investment in strategic alignment, client service excellence, and integrated global leadership. Fiona succeeds Chris Meyer, who has now taken the helm as CEO of Project Worldwide, GPJ’s parent company.



“These leadership changes reflect our continued focus on unlocking growth, sharing best practices globally, and delivering consistent, breakthrough work for our clients,” said Fiona Bruder, global CEO of GPJ. “With these exceptional leaders in place, we are poised to deepen our impact across regions and disciplines, and further realise our ambition to be the most strategic and creative experiential agency in the world.”

