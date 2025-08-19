senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Gamified Packaging: Driving Sales and Engagement

19/08/2025
24
Share
Appetite Creative explores how QR codes and labels can help consumers unlock digital content that entertains, educates and motivates action

Turning Everyday Products into Interactive Experiences Gamified packaging is no longer just a marketing buzzword - it’s rapidly becoming one of the most effective ways to transform products into platforms for real consumer engagement. By embedding interactive games, augmented reality (AR) quests, and collectible rewards directly into packaging, brands can turn everyday items into powerful, immersive brand experiences. This is where Connected Packaging takes centre stage. With a simple QR code or smart label, consumers can unlock digital content that entertains, educates, and motivates action - all while strengthening brand loyalty.

Real Results: Gamified Packaging in Action

We recently brought this to life through our campaign for Alpro Kids. Together, we launched a superhero-themed adventure game across five European markets. The experience taught families about plant-based nutrition while rewarding participation with weekly LEGO prizes.

The outcomes spoke for themselves:

🧠 3-minute average engagement time

🎯 14% scan rates (compared to typical digital CTRs of just 0.01%)

📈 Up to 30% sales increase - all without additional media spend

Gamified packaging doesn’t just capture attention - it keeps it, creates emotional bonds, and drives measurable business growth.

Why Gamified Packaging Works

Gamification taps into fundamental human psychology. Consumers are more likely to remember and respond to a brand when they feel rewarded for engaging. By making packaging interactive, brands can:

  • Encourage repeat scanning and purchasing
  • Deliver educational content in a fun, memorable way
  • Gain consumer insights while boosting loyalty
  • Differentiate themselves in competitive markets

It’s a perfect marriage of creativity, technology, and consumer behaviour - and it’s only just beginning.

Ready to Play?

At Appetite Creative, we help brands unlock the full potential of Connected Packaging by designing gamified experiences that not only delight consumers but also deliver clear ROI.

Curious to see how your brand’s packaging could become its most powerful marketing tool? Let’s talk!

👉 Get in touch with Appetite Creative today

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Appetite Creative
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1