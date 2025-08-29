Game On: How Brands Integrate Into the Gamer World Without Losing the Game

August 29 marks International Gamer Day, a date that not only celebrates millions of players around the world but also highlights the true cultural, social, and economic impact of this community. According to the latest gaming report prepared by dentsu, the Japanese-origin agency group, the industry now has more than 3 billion players globally and a market valued at over $184 billion, making it no longer a niche activity but rather a cornerstone of contemporary entertainment.

Today, video games are not only played: they are watched, commented on, created, and lived. Platforms like Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft have evolved into true social ecosystems where users don’t just participate but build their own universes—spaces where they can reflect their personalities and connect with other players. For brands, this environment represents a unique opportunity to connect with committed, demanding audiences who are deeply engaged with the stories they consume.

“The main challenge is not technological, it’s cultural,” warns Carlos Buenfil, chief strategy officer at Dentsu Creative Mexico. “Entering the gamer world is not just about placing an ad inside a game or creating an app. It’s about deeply understanding the community, its values, codes, and motivations.”

Buenfil explains that many brands still see this virtual world as a complex space that can only be accessed with large budgets or by developing proprietary video games. However, there are multiple ways to integrate into this environment, from native media placements to experiences that add value without interrupting the flow of the game.

“True success lies in avoiding intrusion and opting for cultural insertion: understanding the codes, values, and needs of the gamer community in order to speak their language, with respect and purpose,” he points out.

According to the Dentsu Gaming Report, 84% of internet users between the ages of 16 and 64 identify as gamers, with an average age of 37. This shows that gaming is not exclusively a youth phenomenon nor limited to a single type of consumption. Some people play for a few minutes a day while commuting, while others spend hours immersed in complex multiplayer worlds.

What determines the level of connection to this culture is not frequency or platform, but the depth with which gaming intertwines with each user’s identity.

“For some, it’s a casual experience; for others, it’s a central space for socialisation, personal expression, and a sense of belonging,” explains Carlos. “Brands that understand this variety can develop relevant value propositions for each profile without falling into stereotypes.”

From this perspective, Carlos Buenfil suggests moving away from the concept of a “campaign” as the only way to enter gaming and instead think about sustainable experiences that deliver long-term value. For him, the first thing a brand must let go of when entering this space is the idea of launching a traditional project. “Success is not measured only in reach or immediate engagement. It must also be measured in impact on brand perception and contribution to product or service consumption.”

Just as social media is no longer just about selling but about building community, in the gaming world the goal is to integrate without displacing or conditioning the player’s narrative. In fact, one of the most powerful principles currently being discussed is that brands should not impose their story but rather enrich the stories users are already telling.

“Brands must stop wanting to be the protagonists telling their story and instead give players the opportunity to tell theirs in a more interesting way. That’s the authentic way to connect,” Carlos explains.

In this new paradigm, the important thing is not to appear more, but to appear better. This also implies understanding the different levels of gamer identity: from those who play casually during free moments to those who define themselves as gamers and live gaming as an essential part of their lives.

In this context, the growth of technologies such as artificial intelligence also opens new pathways. From improving efficiency in campaigns and creative processes to offering more personalised in-game experiences, AI will undoubtedly be a transformative tool in the gaming ecosystem.

Additionally, specific factors in the Mexican market favour the expansion of this industry: the rise of fintechs, which have democratised access to digital payment methods; mobile connectivity, which allows gaming anywhere; and the current economic context, in which video games are becoming an accessible entertainment option compared to more expensive alternatives.

From this vision, Dentsu Creative is leading the way for more brands to enter the gaming world with an authentic, strategic, and culturally relevant approach. As a creative agency committed to innovation, it is betting on spaces that integrate technology, entertainment, and human connection in unconventional ways.

A clear example of this vision is V-Land, the first video game dedicated to the menstrual cycle in the metaverse, developed for Saba (Essity). This project aims to break taboos and normalise conversation about menstruation, including the creation of an edutainment experience through IP content development. With initiatives like this, Dentsu Creative demonstrates that gaming is not just a communication channel, but a cultural territory where brands can build real and meaningful bonds with new generations.

“The first step is not to think of a big campaign, but to learn the language,” concludes Carlos Buenfil. “Because in the world of gaming, those who don’t understand the game are simply left out. And today, no one can afford not to play.”

