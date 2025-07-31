From Group Chat to Strategy: Why Common Good is Trying TikTok on for Size

In 2025, we live in a constant state of expecting to be entertained. It is almost like, as a society, we have reached peak passivity: entertainment is no longer a want, rather a baseline expectation. As a result, platforms like TikTok are looked to as an all-hours amusement park.

According to Pew research , 95% of TikTok users go on the platform because it’s entertaining. This tracks: as a viewer, the platform offers a neverending carousel of entertaining content and, as a creator, it presents an abundance of novel ways to get creative, make a splash and be seen.

Like most of us, the Toronto-based team at Common Good has noticed the platform showing up more and more in both their personal and work lives. Whether referenced by a client or shared by friends, TikTok has worked its way into its daily routine.

For this reason, and its proven dedication to being “genuinely engaged with, interested in and open to culture”, the production company decided to go in on a slice of pie and start their own TikTok .

“After years of sending each other TikToks in the group chat, and seeing lots more TikTok-led briefs, we figured the best way to really become experts at it would be to build an account ourselves, " says Stefani Kouverianos, EP and partner at Common Good. “A critical part of our DNA at Common Good is to surround ourselves with different points of view, and as a group of millennials, we felt that the gen z perspective was important for this particular endeavour.”

The gen z in question is freelance social media manager and resident TikTok connoisseur, Liv O’Brien de la Torre. “When Stef pitched the idea of starting a TikTok for Common Good, I was all in,” she tells me. “It was clever, it wasn’t something I’d seen before, and let’s be honest, everyone loves a good ‘meme’ page.”

Inspired by the conversations she has had with others in the industry, Liv felt confident the company could fill a gap in the market by posting relatable and entertaining content that encapsulates the weird and wonderful world of production.

“There actually aren’t many production companies on TikTok, which is part of what made us want to do it in the first place,” she says. “Production is such a bizarre, unique little world that the content is basically endless. Our shared experiences fuel our ideas, and we just try to bring them to life in a way that feels fun, familiar, and unhinged (in the best way!).”

And, as Liv puts it, “at the end of the day, we’re all here because we love creativity, so this felt like the perfect playground to start playing in.”

Kickstarting its account by posting highly shareable, hyper-relatable videos, Liv tells me why an active and culturally attuned TikTok is valuable for Common Good – and why the nature of its business suits the snackable, social-first humour the platform is known for. “People don’t take themselves too seriously on TikTok – and that’s exactly why it works so well,” she explains. “It’s less curated, more personality-driven, and thrives on authenticity. That’s a big part of why we launched this page: Common Good isn’t afraid to show up as we are. We believe the best work comes from teams who know how to hustle and have a laugh. It’s about balance – something we genuinely live in the office and on set.”

With an understanding of the gen z demographic, who respond best to ‘corporate content’ that demonstrates workplace culture rather than the actual work itself, Liv is prioritising the people behind the brand. “It’s not just about the final product anymore – it’s about the process, the dynamics, the vibe,” says the social media manager. “Work culture is part of the brand story, and relatable moments – whether it’s a last-minute brief drop on a Friday or chaos on shoot day – are often more impactful than a polished reel.

Liv taps into her own first-hand experiences of the industry as a source of inspiration. “When I started in production, I worked in-house and was also part of the sales side – and honestly, pitching is a lot like online dating,” she reveals. “People want to do a vibe check. This TikTok page is our way of putting our vibe out there. It shows our personality, how we collaborate, and how much we care – not just about the final product (at this point there is plenty of work to illustrate Common Good has that on lock) but about having fun along the way.”

As fun as it sounds, many businesses curious about creating their own TikTok content may be weary of doing wrong. With this in mind, I ask Liv what she considers to be the cardinal sins of TikTok. “Ouff, there may be a few!” she laughs. “But I’d say the ultimate cardinal sin when posting on TikTok is inauthenticity. The platform rewards honesty and personality over aesthetics and perfection. Anyone can jump on a trend, but what actually makes it land is injecting your personality into it. That’s what sets you apart and turns a passing moment into something memorable and successful. If you’re not willing to show up as you are – flaws, humour, mess and all – then you’re kinda missing the whole point. Common Good was all in on this, which seems really obvious but can be rare in an industry that can often take itself too seriously.”

For this reason, Common Good is steering clear of anything that feels too polished or self-congratulatory. “Our goal isn’t to look perfect – it’s to feel relatable. That’s why we lean into the chaos of production life, the behind-the-scenes weirdness, the inside jokes. Because that’s what actually connects and resonates.”

Having featured in many of the videos so far, EP, partner and all-round good sport, Julian Nieva is feeling optimistic about the company’s decision to dip their toes in the TikTok waters. “I know we joked about ‘a real life Gen z’ but deciding to bring Liv on to handle our socials wasn’t just about getting someone to execute, it was about giving someone from that generation a voice in the brand,” he explains. “Our TikToks are a true collaboration (held together by an anything goes, ‘No Bad Ideas’ group chat) and Liv has really helped shape the mood and tone of our accounts, its been an interesting process of trying to deconstruct all the curation and polish we are usually known for."

“Overall, our approach to this is pretty unserious but we really value the learnings, the collaboration and opportunity to explore new ways of telling stories and that feels pretty modern to us,” says Julian.”

“Right now, the point of it is mostly just vibes but we’re also having a really good time doing it!” smiles Stefani. “It feels really true to our voice (existential, and cleverly chaotic!?) so I suspect if people like us in real life, they’ll like us on TikTok too.”

Having only recently gotten stuck into posting videos, I’m curious about what their best performing post so far is. “It was a video about “that one employee whose job includes every job”,” Liv tells me. “It did well because it’s just so real. Not just for production, actually, but for work culture in general. Everyone knows what it’s like to be the unofficial ‘do-it-all’ person, especially in creative industries where roles can blur fast. It’s funny, it’s specific, but it hits a nerve across the board. It’s one of those videos where you see yourself in it.”

“It’s worth noting that the TikTok competing for second place is a clip of a dog on a treadmill that we randomly filmed on set (nothing really to do with what we were shooting) which proves once and for all that nothing beats a pet on the internet – not even a Jet2holiday!” jokes Liv.

Regardless of what works and what doesn’t, Common Good’s decision to engage with TikTok on its own terms shows a genuine commitment to understanding the platform — and the culture that drives it.



​

Follow Common Good on TikTok and Instagram

Read more about the production company here

