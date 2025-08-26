From Dunes to Drone Shots: Ocean Films Navigates Wild Beauty of Lençóis Maranhenses

This report details the successful execution of a major cinematic production undertaken in partnership with South Korean production company Planit and creative agency Innocean. Ocean Films was engaged as the local production service company, responsible for all on-the-ground logistics and production management. The objective was to capture a unique and visually compelling narrative, utilising one of the world's most challenging and spectacular natural landscapes.

Location and Rationale

The chosen location for this project was the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil. Spanning 155,000 hectares, the park’s distinctive topography, characterised by vast white sand dunes and intermittent freshwater lagoons, was selected for its unparalleled visual appeal and ability to serve as a dramatic and cinematic backdrop. The dynamic interplay of sand, water, and sky provided a canvas that could not be replicated in a studio environment.

Production Logistics and Environmental Challenges

The production faced significant logistical challenges due to the park's remote and challenging terrain. All equipment, including cameras, lighting, and aerial technology, had to be transported from São Paulo and São Luís to the interior of the park. This required the exclusive use of 4x4 vehicles and meticulous planning. The team operated under extreme environmental conditions, including intense heat, strong winds, and fine sand, which necessitated specialised equipment protection and constant operational adjustments to maintain the integrity of the shoot.

Production Assets and Technology

The project's high production value was achieved through the strategic deployment of a diverse range of assets. Filming was conducted over an eight-day period, utilising two primary cameras for ground and underwater footage. A helicopter was employed to capture sweeping, high-altitude aerial shots that showcased the immense scale and grandeur of the landscape. Additionally, two professional drones were used to secure dynamic, low-altitude perspectives and intricate shots, providing a comprehensive visual narrative from multiple vantage points.

Key Collaborations

The success of the project was contingent upon strong local partnerships. We extend our gratitude to the dedicated local production team in São Luís, the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) for their essential support and environmental guidance, and the expert tour guides of Santo Amaro, whose invaluable local knowledge and assistance were critical to navigating the park's terrain safely and efficiently.

Conclusion

This project demonstrates that even with extreme logistical and environmental challenges, it is possible to produce world-class cinematic content by leveraging exceptional natural locations and forming strategic local partnerships. The combined efforts of all parties resulted in the successful completion of a complex and visually stunning production.

