Ocean Films: Celebrating 25 Years of Production Excellence in Brazil

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Ocean Films is known as one of Brazil’s most respected production service companies. Based in Rio de Janeiro, Ocean has spent a quarter-century partnering with global brands, creative agencies, and production houses, maintaining international standards across Brazil’s multitude of diverse landscapes – from São Paulo's hustle and bustle to the smooth dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses.





Ocean’s journey has been shaped significantly by attentive listening. A critical turning point came when they embraced international production services as a core focus. According to partner and EP Cristian Marini, this shift encouraged them "to refine our standards, build a multilingual team, and develop a truly global mindset."



“That network is one of our proudest achievements," says Cristian, highlighting long-standing relationships with clients, collaborators, and local crews as central to their success.







Brazil, celebrated for its geographical and cultural diversity, poses unique challenges and opportunities for production teams. Ocean addresses these by relying on a network of regional producers and fixers who intimately understand local logistics and cultural nuances. Ocean’s extensive location library further enables rapid responses to any creative brief.



For partner Zahra Staub “Our job is to connect the creative vision with what’s both feasible and magical – and know when to pivot to something even better”.



Clients are frequently surprised by the depth of Brazil’s production capabilities. According to Cristian, international teams typically underestimate local infrastructure and are pleasantly surprised by the professionalism, warmth, and flexibility they encounter.





"Brazil isn’t one single production landscape," Zahra tells me. "Each region has its own rhythm, infrastructure, permitting process, and weather patterns. Our role is to decode that complexity and make it feel seamless – like they’re working anywhere else in the world, just with better food and sunshine."

Maintaining a balance between professionalism and flexibility is key. Ocean Films combines rigorous international production standards in budgeting, scheduling, and technical requirements with empathy and adaptability, ensuring a secure yet responsive production experience.

Reflecting on memorable shoots, Cristian and Zahra highlight several recent projects that capture their versatility. These include a Nissan X-Trail commercial, shot deep in the Amazon, where logistical precision was essential; the Coca-Cola ‘ It's Magic When the World Comes Together’ campaign for the Paris Olympics, directed by Nicolas Fuglsig (MJZ London) across Rio and São Paulo, showcasing Brazil’s capacity to replicate global settings; a visually dynamic White Claw campaign directed by Sam Brown (Rogue Fims); and a recent Korean commercial filmed in Lençóis Maranhenses, demonstrating meticulous handling of delicate logistics and tight permitting.



As Ocean Films heads to Cannes Lions, the team is looking forward to engaging with producers and agencies interested in exploring Brazil's vast creative potential. They hope to establish relationships with those who value craftsmanship, creativity, and collaborative partnerships.



"This anniversary isn’t only about looking back – it’s about recommitting to why we do this," Zahra and Cristian conclude.



"We see production not just as a craft, but as an experience. At Ocean, we’re proud to be the kind of team people come back to – not just because of what we do, but because of how it feels to do it with us."

