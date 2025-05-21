French Singer Dany Brillant Takes on Dishwasher Brand SUN

French singing sensation Dany Brillant has sparked controversy by demanding dishwashing brand SUN stop using the word 'Brillant' in their advertising and packaging. In French, 'brillant' carries a double meaning - both shiny and brilliant - creating an opportunity for a unique brand activation.



The campaign, created by VML France and supported by Burson, played on SUN's frequent use of 'brilliant' in their messaging ('three times more brilliant', 'for brilliant dishes', 'brilliant results'), challenging the brand's right to use the term when France already had its own icon of brilliance - Dany Brillant himself.

​Over one week, Dany and SUN engaged in a public battle across social media platforms, generating hundreds of thousands of reactions from fans, legal experts, and influencers alike. The clash, which began on Instagram and TikTok before spreading to Reddit and Facebook, even spawned a Change.org petition.

The dispute reached its climax when both parties announced an unexpected resolution: SUN would now prefix 'Brillant' with 'Dany' in all their advertisements and packaging. This agreement was unveiled at a press conference alongside a limited-edition product pack and a new advertisement featuring the tagline 'For results three times more Dany Brillant, use SUN.'

Bruno Barros, marketing lead at Unilever, explains, "Our goal was to build brand preference for SUN while owning our core benefit of brilliance. We wanted to reach younger audiences through modern, creative channels, and the response has exceeded our expectations."

​Adrien Mancel, executive creative director at VML France adds, "We created the framework for the clash but let it evolve organically. The collaboration between the agency, SUN, and Dany produced something truly special."

The campaign proved to be a marketing triumph, with the limited-edition Dany packs distributed to select influencers generating significant buzz. The self-deprecating approach resonated across generations, successfully linking the word 'brillant' with SUN in consumers' minds. Even after revealing the marketing strategy, the campaign maintained a 99% positive response rate from social media users.



