Forager Collective Expands with the Launch of Whitepaper Studios

What if creative freedom was funded by a system as resilient as the stories it inspires? This summer, Whitepaper opens its doors—a first-of-its-kind film studio using Bitcoin to back the boldest filmmakers and ideas of a generation. For artists and investors seeking something different, Whitepaper is more than a studio: it’s a new beginning.

Backed by the award-winning team behind Forager—a post-production collective known for work with Nike, Apple, and Oscar-nominated filmmakers—Whitepaper radically reimagines how cinema is financed and made. Built on a transparent, Bitcoin-backed treasury, the studio funds ambitious films, shorts, and experimental works that traditional gatekeepers won’t touch. Artists retain full creative control. Investors gain exposure to both cinema and crypto. The rules have changed.

“At Whitepaper, we’re reimagining the way original stories are brought to life,” said Ali Webb, CEO and managing director. “By backing films with Bitcoin we future-proof the industry—providing openness, transparency, and real financial independence, all while empowering bold new voices to tell the stories the world needs right now.”

Whitepaper introduces a new funding model built around two financial tools: the Creative Treasury Bond, which builds the studio’s Bitcoin reserve while delivering long-term returns to investors; and the Creative Film Bond, which funds individual projects directly—while still growing the reserve. Whitepaper’s treasury is fully auditable, and its model is built for long-term sustainability—not fast money or commercial compromise.

“Whitepaper is what happens when you combine the world’s hardest money with the world’s boldest ideas,” said Carlos Flores, chief creative officer and BTC strategist. “Our Bitcoin treasury is more than a financial tool—it’s our creative engine. We’re giving artists the freedom to take risks and experiment, knowing that their work is supported by open, unbreakable capital.”

Whitepaper is designed for visionary filmmakers, both emerging and established, working across formats and disciplines—from debut features to experimental cinema. The studio embraces a hybrid greenlight model, with curated projects selected by the studio and open pitch calls launching later in 2025. Its focus: stories that challenge the status quo, embrace creative risk, and come from voices too often excluded from the mainstream.

“Our mission is simple,” added Ali. “Put resources directly in the hands of daring creators, without the usual industry compromise. If you have vision and conviction, Whitepaper is here to back you.”

The launch of Whitepaper arrives at a pivotal cultural and economic moment. Hollywood is shrinking. Traditional capital is risk-averse. And creators are left chasing crumbs. At the same time, Bitcoin adoption is growing, audiences are craving originality, and new capital is looking for disruptive ideas. Whitepaper emerges at the intersection of creative revolution and financial evolution—ready to fund the future on its own terms.

Whitepaper is now open for filmmakers with daring, original visions; investors seeking transparent, Bitcoin-backed returns tied to cultural impact; and partners ready to help build the future of creative capital.

To join the movement, visit whtppr.studio, follow @whtppr.studio, or email info@whtppr.studio to connect, collaborate, or invest.



