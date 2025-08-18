For Nimo Awil, Leadership Is About Continuous Evolution

Nimo Awil is a creative director and nomadic third culture kid passionate about storytelling and using creativity for positive change. She’s worked with brands like Toblerone, American Express, Google, and Dove.

A recognised industry leader, she’s been named one of PITCH Magazine’s ‘100 Superwomen,’ BIMA100’s ‘Most Influential People in Digital,’ and Campaign Magazine’s ‘Faces to Watch.’ Nimo has mentored emerging talent as co-resident executive creative director of D&AD New Blood SHIFT and served on prestigious juries, including Cannes, One Show, and D&AD. She was also the first female president of the Cristal Africa Awards.

Outside of her creative work, Nimo champions healthier workplaces and has, in the past, helped launch an internal wellbeing program to improve work practices and foster opportunities for social good.

Nimo sat down with LBB to chat about early management roles, why she has always aimed to be an empathetic leader and the life lessons that helped her along the way…





LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Nimo> My first experience of leadership was as a senior creative at POKE, where I managed a team of junior creatives and really enjoyed the chance to be able to see and help their growth.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Nimo> I’ve always wanted to be an empathetic leader, one that builds people up rather than one that acts as a gatekeeper or rules by fear. As an older sister, I think it’s pretty much in my DNA to lead with understanding. And as a naturally curious person, I’ve always loved getting to know my team and what makes them tick, what’s bothering them and how I can help.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so, how did you work towards it, and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

Nimo> I knew from an early age that I enjoyed helping people and cheering them on. I’d always taken on leadership roles in school – through sports, student council, etc. I’ve especially always been passionate about making sure all voices are being heard, which is what leadership means to me in a nutshell.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

Nimo> For me, it’s been a mix of nature (personality), nurture (big family = learning how to effectively communicate), a real desire to lead, and actively seeking out chances to do so.

In my opinion, you don’t ever hit ‘leader’ status and then that becomes the status quo. ‘Leadership’ is about continuous evolution. Change, curiosity and resilience all play a part as well. While I don’t believe there’s any such thing as a true ‘Leadership 101’ class, you can definitely learn the qualities through life if you are open to it, and get out of your own way to achieve it.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

Nimo> Expectations for Black women in leadership are challenging because there is an added need to want to be taken seriously and challenge assumptions that you’re only in that position as a ‘token’. All while having to work twice as hard – especially now with the weaponisation of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies (DEI).





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Nimo> Depending on the scenario at hand, I do think it’s initially important to try and protect people from things that may cause them unnecessary distress or distraction. There is definitely value in being careful and considered at first, before sharing in a way that’s accompanied by learning opportunities or potential lessons. The authenticity in that is being transparent about what you’re doing and why.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills, did you have a mentor? If so, who were or are they, and what have you learned? And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders, and how do you approach that relationship?

Nimo> While I’ve never had an official mentor, I’ve had some really great people who’ve given me advice or lent me an ear to talk through any frustrations, such as previous line managers and colleagues who’ve been in the game longer. Leaders aren’t made in vacuums, so I always encourage folks to find people they trust to talk to.

On the flip, I’ve always unofficially mentored and offered myself up for chats. More officially, I spent a few years as co–ECD (executive creative director) of the D&AD SHIFT programmes, where I was able to mentor, advise and cheer on new generations of creatives.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of the ways in which you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

Nimo> As someone from a diverse background myself, I’ve made great strides to make sure I have my voice heard – not to speak for everyone, but like me, but so that anyone like me can perhaps feel empowered to speak and have their voices heard too. The adage ‘if they see it, they can be it’ is constantly on my mind and has actually helped me continue to put myself out there – despite having an anxiety order that would love if I did the exact opposite.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Nimo> I don’t really turn to resources in terms of publications or media as I’m always more likely to get my leadership lessons through life experiences and conversations with people around me. One thing I’ve found really useful has been talking to friends and family who aren’t in the industry. It helps me to recalibrate once the context becomes clear again. It’s a very welcome wake-up call when things feel too heavy or serious.

