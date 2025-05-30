senckađ
Florence Pugh Is Pushed to Her Emotional Limits in Yungblud Video 'Zombie'

30/05/2025
Film from Untold Studios' director Charlie Sarsfield is a cinematic tribute to healthcare heroes

Yungblud has released the official music video for his latest single 'Zombie', a raw and emotional four-minute cinematic film directed by long-time creative collaborator Charlie Sarsfield out of Untold Studios and starring acclaimed actress Florence Pugh.

'Zombie' takes a striking tonal shift from the artist’s previous visuals, presenting a visceral and heart-wrenching portrayal of a nurse - played by Florence - pushed to her emotional limits. In the film, we witness a grief-stricken and exhausted healthcare worker grappling with loss, duty, and the invisible weight carried by so many on the front lines. It’s a hauntingly intimate performance from Florence and a bold creative evolution for Yungblud.

Director Charlie Sarsfield shares, “Zombie is a film close to my heart. My gran was a nurse, and I saw first-hand the compassion and strength it takes to do that job. Even when she fell ill, the nurses were nothing short of angels. That experience shaped this story and connected deeply with what Dom [Yungblud] wrote the song about. Dom threw a Hail Mary and asked Florence if she’d be in it - she said yes, and the stars aligned. What we captured was truly special. This film is for the unsung heroes - those who don’t always see their own wings. We just wanted to help them see them.”

This marks the third music video release from Yungblud’s new album directed by Sarsfield, following 'Hello, Heaven Hello' and 'Lovesick Lullaby'. Where those videos leaned into dreamlike aesthetics and metaphor, Zombie confronts stark reality - offering an unfiltered look at emotional burnout, grief, and resilience.

Produced by Untold Studios, the video cements the creative chemistry between Charlie and Yungblud, delivering a compelling piece of visual storytelling that underscores the song’s message and reaffirms both artists’ reputations for boundary-pushing work.

See more work from Charlie Sarsfield here

