Flipkart’s G.O.A.T. Returns with a Jab at the Competition

10/07/2025
59
Share
With a goat, an apartment complex named Amazon, and a sharp sense of humour, DDB Mudra group's campaign turns simple wordplay into playful shade ahead of sale

Flipkart is back with its G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) Sale, and along with the usual big bargains, the brand has dropped a fresh dose of its trademark wit. The sale, promises blockbuster deals across electronics, appliances, and more — but what really got people talking was Flipkart’s latest post trolling its biggest rival.

The carousel post kicks off with the line, 'People from Amazon caught shopping on Flipkart.' Bold claim, right? But a quick swipe reveals the punchline — the so-called ‘Amazon people’ are actually just residents of Amazon Park Apartments, and sitting right at the entrance is a goat, casually judging everyone who fell for it.

In true Flipkart fashion, the brand takes a literal cue and spins it into a clever gag. By zeroing in on a real residential complex named Amazon Park, it craftily blurs the line between fact and fiction—drawing viewers in with intrigue, delivering a playful twist, and turning a location into a punchline. The goat, of course, returns as the campaign mascot, smug as ever.
