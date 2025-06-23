senckađ
Findmypast Appoints Beyond for Media Duties

23/06/2025
The Genealogy brand hands media planning and buying to Beyond without a pitch, expanding on their existing creative partnership

The UK-based genealogy service, Findmypast, has appointed Beyond to handle its media planning and buying, without a pitch.

Beyond has been appointed to drive customer acquisition by improving media efficiency, enhancing use of data, and by adopting challenger brand behaviours in media.

Findmypast previously worked with independent media agency Smithfield.

Last year, Beyond was appointed to Findmypast’s creative account following a competitive pitch. January saw the launch of a new brand platform ‘Rooted in Culture’, with creative work featuring remarkable real-life stories uncovered through Findmypast’s unique digital archives.

Ed Cox, partner for media, data and effectiveness said, “This is just the kind of challenge we thrive on - a disruptive challenger brand in a highly competitive market. We’re excited to get started on the journey to modernise Findmypast’s media strategy and put in place a new strategy for continued growth. Taking on media duties alongside creative will allow us to develop a seamless integrated strategy for Findmypast, and multiply the power of media with top-drawer creativity.”

Steve James, head of growth, Findmypast said, “We are excited to expand our relationship with Beyond into media, as we undertake our ambitious plans for growth. Getting the right combination of reach and relevant targeting is key to our success and we believe that Beyond has the right approach to help us achieve our goals.”

