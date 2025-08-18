senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

FCB NEO Appoints Binay Mehra Senior Vice President

18/08/2025
40
Share
With 17 years of experience across categories and a decade leading PepsiCo Foods brands, Binay will bring strategic leadership and brand expertise to FCB NEO’s Delhi office

FCB NEO, part of FCB India, has appointed of Binay Mehra as senior vice president. With 17 years of deep-rooted experience in the advertising industry, Binay brings a wealth of knowledge across various categories, including food, beverage, fashion, sports, real estate, and politics.

Over the last ten years, Binay has led key portfolios at PepsiCo Foods across his previous agencies. His strategic acumen and deep client partnerships have played a pivotal role in shaping some of India’s most-loved brands. Most recently, he was leading the Lay’s and Quaker business, driving integrated campaigns, innovation support, and digital transformation.

On the appointment, Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB NEO, said, “With Binay on board, we’re adding leadership that’s not only seasoned, but sharp, modern, and relentlessly brand-focused. His track record across marquee businesses is exactly the kind of edge we need as we scale up and aim higher.”

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB NEO

On joining FCB NEO, Binay shared, "I've always believed in the power of creativity to solve real business problems. FCB NEO’s ambition to blend digital agility with strong brand thinking feels like the perfect place to create impact. I’m excited for this next chapter."

Binay will be based out of the agency’s Delhi office.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from FCB Neo
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from FCB Neo
Saucy Popcorn
KFC India
14/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1