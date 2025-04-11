EE’s ‘The First Drop’: Bringing Verdansk Back to Earth to Win Over Gamers

EE recreated the iconic first drop via skydiving as a part of an experiential stunt to promote the latest ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ game, positioning itself as a serious player in the UK gaming scene.

We spoke with Boomerang’s senior creatives Will Boehm and Ben Rutherford, Saatchi & Saatchi’s strategy partner Mathieu Abet, and EE’s marketing comms director, Pete Jeavons, who took us behind the scenes of ‘The First Drop’ – the Twitch-powered, plane-jumping homage to Verdansk that married nostalgia, community and EE’s gaming ambitions in one high-stakes leap.











LBB> What was the original brief from EE, and how did the idea of recreating the Verdansk drop via skydiving evolve as the most effective way to connect with gaming audiences?

Mathieu> EE Game Store’s ongoing mission is to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming.We do that by genuinely serving gamers: entertaining, delighting and supporting them in ways no one else does.

For many, 'Verdansk in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ represents a golden era of gaming, filled with unforgettable moments and lasting friendships. It first dropped during lockdown, when daily life was reduced to walks around the block and baking sourdough.

Its return has been one of the biggest gaming moments of 2025. Our brief was to tap into the buzz with an activation that truly served gamers and placed EE at the heart of the launch.

Pete> Our partnership with Activision means we’re able to create exclusive offers for our customers and use these moments to demonstrate how their gaming experience is elevated with EE’s award-winning network.

The return of Verdansk presented a unique opportunity to highlight one of these offers and our network superiority in a creative and engaging way, on the social platforms where we know our gaming audiences are consuming their news and entertainment.





LBB> Why did you choose live streaming – specifically Twitch – as the core platform for this activation, and what made it the right fit for both the audience and the message?

Ben> We chose live streaming on Twitch for this activation because it’s where the gaming conversation happens in real time. When major titles drop, Twitch lights up. Gamers flock to the platform not just to watch gameplay, but to experience it through the lens of creators and competitive players and witness authentic reactions. Twitch allowed us to tap directly into the moment Activision launched Verdansk, when curiosity and community collided. It’s the right fit for our audience because they’re already there, eager to see the game in action.

Pete> When we launched ‘New EE’ in 2023, we pivoted our marketing towards an audience-first approach. This campaign is a good example of using the right medium and platform to speak to gamers about the things they care about, and in turn, get them to consider EE as a destination for their gaming needs.





LBB> This campaign sits at the intersection of real-world stunt and digital experience. What were the biggest creative and logistical challenges in translating a legendary in-game moment into a live, physical activation?

Will> We weren’t just creating a stunt; we were recreating a key moment in ‘Call of Duty’, right down to the details of the airport hangar in Verdansk. That meant wheeling in physical props that felt believable to diehard fans, while also being practical for a live streaming setup.

Logistically, the timing was critical. We had to synchronise the Sky-High’s skydiving team and stream with the exact moment the map went live in-game. On top of that, we needed a streamer who wasn’t just big, but credible in the ‘Call of Duty’ community AND willing to literally jump out of a plane with three of their mates. The talent had to be legitimate, the chemistry had to be real, and the setup had to work seamlessly in a live environment. The goal was to make fans feel like the game had burst into the real world for one incredible moment.





LBB> Gaming audiences are highly engaged but also discerning – what considerations did you make to strike the balance between authenticity and nostalgia?

Ben> Striking the balance between authenticity and nostalgia meant anchoring everything in a real player insight: that iconic first drop that sees players leap from a plane and parachute into Verdansk.

We tapped into a collective memory that every ‘Call of Duty’ player shares: that rush of booting up, loading in and hearing your squad in your headset. The real magic of Verdansk isn’t just the map, it’s the people you dropped in with. That’s what players immediately started talking about when the map’s return was announced. ‘Who am I dropping in with?!’ became a trending topic across gaming communities and social.

So, from the concept to the execution, everything was designed to honour that feeling. Not just a nod to nostalgia, but a celebration of the culture and community around this epic game.





LBB> How does this activation bring EE’s ambition to be the UK’s number one destination for gaming to life, and what role does the EE Game Store play in reinforcing that position?

Mathieu> This activation is designed to connect with gamers emotionally. Gamers are practical shoppers. Since gaming is costly, they focus on getting the best value. So, retailers compete mainly on price, stock, and ease of purchase. But because of this, brands feel interchangeable, and gamers don’t feel much loyalty or connection to any of them. We want to do things differently.

We'll entertain, support, and surprise them in ways no one else does. Our recent ‘Hella Chill: Meltdown Countdown’ campaign is another good example of this approach.

Pete> You don’t have to be an existing EE customer to shop at the EE Game Store; it’s open to all, regardless of network. We have brilliant partnerships which enable us to offer a wide range of gaming gear, consoles, and accessories, including bundles and exclusive deals. The gear on offer at the EE Game Store, combined with our fast and reliable broadband, makes us uniquely placed to become the UK’s number one destination in gaming.





LBB> How did you approach integrating branded messaging – like showcasing EE broadband and gaming kits – without disrupting the entertainment or community experience of the live stream?

Ben> Partnering with Twitch streamer AaronTheLoco was key. His audience of one million-plus is incredibly loyal and deeply invested in his journey. They’ve been there through every clutch moment and love to see him win, so brand partnership is welcomed as long as it’s authentic and serves the audience.

Will> We designed the activation so EE’s branding was woven seamlessly into the environment and stream. From recreating the hangar to superimposing graphics onto the stream, it was always present, but never intrusive. Aaron also gave shoutouts and dished out codes to EE’s bonus in-game items, which built up to a huge, community-hyped code drop finale.

Additionally, all the top of the range kit used by Aaron and his crew was available for purchase via a link in his Twitch chat, which over a third of the audience clicked through to check out on EE Game Store.

Ben> Ultimately, the integration worked because it respected the stream, the expectations of the audience, and the authenticity of Aaron. It wasn’t just about our message; it was about showing up in a way that added value and excitement to a moment the community was already buzzing about.





LBB> Looking ahead, how do activations like this inform your broader approach to brand storytelling in the gaming space – and what lessons did you take away from executing The First Drop?

Mathieu> The key lesson is that to earn gamers’ trust, you have to show you’re as passionate as they are, and enhance their experience wherever they play. Recreating a legendary in-game moment and location via a live, physical activation with an exclusive kit does that in spades.

