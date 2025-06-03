EACA Welcomes Morocco’s UACC as First Non-European NAC Member

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) is proud to announce that the Moroccan association, Union des Agences Conseil en Communication (UACC), has officially joined its National Associations Council (NAC). With this addition, EACA now represents 30 national markets, underscoring the growing global relevance of European advertising collaboration.

This marks the first time a non-European national association joins the NAC, a council traditionally composed of European markets. While EACA’s International and Media Agencies Councils have long included members with EMEA-wide responsibilities, UACC’s accession marks an exciting expansion of geographical scope for the NAC, creating new opportunities for regional dialogue and cooperation.

“For the UACC, joining the EACA goes beyond a simple membership — it is about building a strategic bridge between Africa and Europe to shape a shared vision in service of the agencies within our association. Morocco, a natural crossroads between these two continents, carries this ambition with strength and purpose. As the first non-European association to join this alliance, the UACC affirms its commitment to being a catalyst for transformation, while collaborating with its European peers to build a future where creativity, ethics, and boldness redefine our industry — in a context where artificial intelligence is profoundly reshaping its foundations and practices,” said Youssef Tazi, VP international relations of UACC.

“In a world in which Diversity and Inclusion are severely challenged, it is more than ever the role of Europe to promote these values, not compromise on them, and to foster collaboration and exchanges between cultures. Our diversity is our strength, and communication should lead and advocate for this more than ever and more than any other industry. Morocco is the blooming economy of North Africa, Europe its biggest economic partner, and the Euro Mediterranean has always been a place of culture and economic exchange for the last 2,500 years. So the fit is natural!”, said Christian de la Villehuchet, global chief client officer and global chief integration officer at Havas and president of EACA.

​Charley Stoney, CEO of EACA, also welcomed the news. “Expanding our NAC family to include UACC is a brilliant milestone. It’s a reminder that our challenges, whether they are around talent, AI or sustainability, aren’t confined to Europe. Morocco brings a rich creative culture and a strategic bridge to the EMEA region, and we are delighted to start this new chapter together. I warmly welcome the UACC community and invite you to dive in: join our discussions, shape our programmes, and help us build a better industry together”.

The NAC plays a key role within EACA by uniting national advertising and communications associations to promote best practices, drive advocacy efforts, and champion initiatives that enhance agency culture.

With the addition of Morocco, EACA continues to future-proof the value of communications agencies in Europe and beyond, demonstrating the power of unity in a fast-changing global landscape.

