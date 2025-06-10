EACA Launches Europe-Wide Industry Newsfeed in Partnership with Little Black Book

​The European Association of Communications Agencies(EACA) has announced a new collaboration with Little Black Book (LBB), the global news platform for the creative industries. EACA’s website will feature a live feed of European advertising news powered by LBB, giving agencies and associations across Europe greater visibility and a new channel to share their stories with the world.

In response to increasing demand for a centralised space to promote European advertising news, the partnership offers EACA members the opportunity to submit press releases in their native language, which LBB will automatically translate into English and publish on both the LBB and EACA platforms. This collaboration reflects a shared mission between EACA and LBB: to spotlight the richness and diversity of creative talent across Europe and ensure it reaches a global audience.

"At EACA, we are always looking for ways to support our members in making their voices heard across Europe and beyond. This new collaboration with Little Black Book is a direct response to that need, creating a dynamic European news feed that amplifies agency and association stories. Whether you are a small independent agency or a national association, your news matters. We are excited to help put European creativity in the spotlight on a global stage", said Charley Stoney, CEO of EACA.

To appear in this Europe-wide news feed, EACA members simply need to email their press release and images to newsdesk@lbbonline.com with ‘EACA-LBB’ in the subject line. Submissions in native languages are welcome and will be translated automatically for publication. Please note that this service applies to all LBB members, translation included.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, EACA members who are not yet LBB members can benefit from a 10% discount on Basic Membership and a 20% discount on Standard Membership. Contact the EACA team to receive your discount code!

The live LBB-powered news feed can be accessed on the homepage of the EACA website here.

