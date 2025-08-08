senckađ
Droga5 São Paulo Restructures and Expands Team with a Focus on Agency Culture

08/08/2025
By merging communications, culture, and people into one unit, the new structure reinforces the agency’s role in shaping the future of the industry

Back row (L-R): Aline dos Santos, Raiany Fernandes, Bárbara Lima, Luma Araujo, Johana Quintana, front row (L-R): Gabriele Oliveira, Lucas Schuch

Photo credit: Helena Yoshioka

Droga5 São Paulo has restructured its culture and communications department, now supported by a fully dedicated team focused on enhancing internal culture and strengthening the agency’s institutional presence. The unified structure will lead the development and execution of internal projects, communication channels, and events, as well as oversee external communications, including social media and the agency’s overall institutional PR strategy.

This move underscores the agency’s commitment to remaining a reference in creativity, diversity, equity, and inclusion, while actively contributing to the evolution of the market and transformation of the industry.

The new structure is led by Johana Quintana, head of people, culture and communications at Droga5, a seasoned executive in organisational culture, DE&I, and brand communication, with a background in agencies and consultancies such as Box1824 and Sharp Cultural Intelligence. Joining her is Bárbara Lima as director of culture and communications, a communications professional with over 10 years of experience in corporate reputation, media relations, and strategic brand management. Together, their complementary perspectives aim to strengthen the bridge between internal culture and external reputation.

"Restructuring this area is a strategic decision, but also a deeply human one. It is about recognising that caring for people is what sustains any idea that aspires to be truly creative. When culture and communication meet with authenticity, they stop being just rhetoric and become direction, both inside the agency and out in the market," said Johana Quintana.

The area is composed of a cross-functional team that ensures unity and consistency across internal information and initiatives: Raiany Fernandes, culture and communications manager; Gabriele Oliveira, people and culture analyst; Lucas Schuch, culture and communications analyst; Luma Araujo, PR analyst; and Aline dos Santos, talent recruiter.

The shift reflects a clear understanding that culture and communication, when built around people, are powerful tools for turning reputation into a living, breathing experience.

