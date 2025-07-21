Director Duo Witness Joins Sibling Rivalry

​Sibling Rivalry has signed Witness, the director duo of Simon Frost and Ben Hanson.

Known for their emotionally charged storytelling and striking cinematographic voice, the pair craft films grounded in raw human experience, merging strategic thinking with emotional intelligence to create films that linger well beyond their final frame.

“We always aim to blend that documentary-style honesty into our scripted projects with actors,” said Simon. “It’s important no matter the approach to ground it in truth, so it feels humanized and lived in, not manufactured. We always want the visual language to support the emotional truth.”

Witness approaches every performance with the same goal: authenticity. They create space for spontaneity, encouraging ad-libbing, loosening scripts, and shaping environments that feel real, while never losing sight of the overall vision. The result is a careful balance of preparation and unpredictability that lets honest moments unfold naturally on screen.

The pair describe being drawn to Sibling Rivalry for its “commitment to the craft of filmmaking”, as well as the opportunity to tap into the brand studio side of the company. Ben explained, “What excites us about the design arm is the potential to think beyond traditional filmmaking; to bring in elements like animation that open up new, unexpected ways of telling a story.”

This dedication to creating visually emotive, deeply human films has won them the trust of brands like Dell, National Geographic, Xbox, Wimbledon, Lexus, Intel, and Campaign Against Living Miserably, and led to global recognition including the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, Grand Clio, and Impact Award at the British Arrows.

Having worked with top agencies in London and across the US, including Droga5 and VML New York, Witness brings a refined storytelling style that bridges the best of both commercial and documentary filmmaking.

“What sets Witness apart is the depth of care they bring to every subject” said Darren Foldes, partner at Sibling Rivalry. “They make emotionally truthful work that looks stunning without ever feeling forced. It’s a rare balance, and one that fits right into the ethos of Sibling Rivalry.”

The duo were drawn to Sibling Rivalry for its “creativity-first” values and tightly curated roster.

“Everything about Sibling Rivalry feels intentional,” said Ben. “From their support of directors to their visual identity, it’s clear they put story and craft above all. That’s exactly the kind of home we were looking for.”

Simon agreed, “We didn’t want to just sign with a company that’s chasing trends or metrics. We want to be part of something with integrity, with vision, and that’s what we saw in Sibling Rivalry.”

Witness’ work spans broadcast, digital, and experiential storytelling, with a signature style rooted in honesty, layered emotion, and understated beauty.

See more of Witness’ work here.

