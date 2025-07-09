Director Andrew Laurich Joins FANCY Roster

​FANCY has signed acclaimed director Andrew Laurich, whose unapologetically offbeat humour and razor-sharp storytelling have made him one to watch (and rewatch).

With a background that spans everything from horror films to music videos, Andrew’s path to commercial directing is as idiosyncratic as his reel. His first professional gig came via a self-funded stop-motion spec ad of cell phones having sex. Appropriately titled ‘PHONE SEX’, this gem was sold to the client for $1,500. The client ran it on their socials and viral success soon followed. Since then, he's directed award-winning spots for brands like Playstation, McDonald’s, Sony, and Carhartt, among many others.

Andrew said, “Robert Wherry (founder of FANCY) sold me on a criticism. He said my problem is that I was too afraid of my own success. It takes a lot of chutzpah to be that honest. And if that was any indication of the kind of company he ran — of the kind of creative culture they cultivated — then I wouldn’t give it a second thought. And I didn’t.”

FANCY executive producer Carolyn Pedrossian said, “I’ve been a big fan of Andrew’s narrative work for years. Seeing how that talent translates to his commercial work, we knew he was a perfect fit. Andrew brings this fearless point of view and a wildly inventive approach to storytelling that we love. He’s that rare person who is comfortable with the uncomfortable, and therein lies the comedy gold.”

Andrew’s breakout short film ‘A REASONABLE REQUEST’ was a Grand Jury Award nominee at Sundance, and he continues to find success in the narrative space. His short films have screened and won recognition from SXSW, Holyshorts, and Short of the Week. His most recent short film ‘A BEAR IN THE WOODS’ was an official selection at the Palm Springs International ShortFest where it recently screened.

Andrew joins an award-winning lineup of directors at FANCY, continuing the company’s momentum into 2025 and beyond.

