Digitas Strengthens C-Suite to Lead in the Intelligence Era

Left to right: John Kahn, chief transformation officer; Jen Faraci, chief intelligence officer and Adam Birkenhead, chief systems officer



​Digitas, the networked experience agency, has bolstered their C-suite with three appointments, signalling a bold step toward its vision of the future agency model. These appointments strengthen its intelligence-driven leadership structure and position the company—and its clients—at the forefront of an evolving agency landscape. In April 2024, Digitas launched Digitas AI, an AI-powered operating system and tool suite that accelerates deep customer understanding and networked creativity. Built on Groupe-level investments and designed to meet the integrated, real-world needs of clients, Digitas AI represents a convergence of scaled innovation and bespoke utility. Together, the leadership roles and continued investment in proprietary intelligence underscore Digitas’ commitment to delivering networked experiences and innovation for its roster of iconic brands.

Beyond Data to Intelligence

Jen Faraci shifts from chief data officer to an expanded chief intelligence officer role. Over the past year, Jen has brought together the Data and Analysis and Strategic Intelligence teams to create a unified intelligence practice that drives client success through better decisions. In her new role, Jen will lead Digitas’ evolution from a data-driven partner to an intelligence-driven agency, helping clients navigate and thrive in the AI era with the development of key products such as the Digitas NX Score.

Integration of Intelligence

Adam Birkenhead, formerly chief operating officer, has been appointed chief systems officer. In this role, he will continue to drive the integration of tools, AI, and systems that reimagine how Digitas delivers bigger impact, efficiency and accuracy for teams and clients. In an era where integrating intelligence is increasingly complex, Adam’s focus will remain steadfast in making it easy for brands to tap into proprietary and partner tool suits that advance innovation across the organisation and bring more magic to Digitas client brands.

Delivering Transformative Models

John Kahn has been elevated to chief transformation officer alongside his current responsibilities as managing director for New York. Having played a pivotal role launching Digitas AI, John will leverage AI-powered insights while working with national client teams to identify and implement new models that address long-term challenges for clients. This strategic focus ensures the agency remains a transformational partner, driving the future of consumer experiences.

A Track Record of Transformation

Since 1980, Digitas has been at the forefront of helping brands invent what they don’t yet know they need. As the agency evolves itself for the intelligence era, it remains uniquely positioned to help clients balance storytelling with AI-driven insights, navigating this new world with stability, clarity, and purpose.

“Brands today face fragmented audiences, rapidly shifting platforms, and an AI-driven world that demands more than just answers—it demands a partner who can orchestrate the complex interplay of systems, intelligence, insights, and investments. This is a pivotal moment for both brands and agencies, and we’re reorganising our leadership to help clients not only navigate these challenges but thrive in a way they’ve never imagined,” said Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas.

