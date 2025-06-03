Diane Jackson-Toth Joins X-15 as Managing Director

​X-15, the production company founded by agency production veteran Brian DiLorenzo, has hired Diane Jackson-Toth, former global director of production, creative and experiential at Meta, as managing director. The move signals a major step forward in X-15’s evolution as a modern creative partner.



Diane, who spent 14 years in production leadership at DDB and also spent time at Makers, brings decades of experience in high-level brand storytelling and production innovation. At X-15, she’ll help lead a next-generation production model purpose-built for in-house teams and brand-led initiatives.



“We’re in the midst of a seismic shift in how content gets made,” she said. “AI and emerging tech are reshaping what’s possible, but the tools are only as powerful as the choices that drive them. They require creative discernment, strategic vision and, above all, a human touch.”



“Brian and I have worked alongside the best creative minds and iconic global brands throughout our careers and understand the need to embrace progress while retaining the core values that offer impactful marketing solutions. We're expanding a model where producers are true partners from day one - advisors, problem-solvers and collaborators in this evolving space and time.”



X-15 operates as both an embedded in-house partner and an external production resource, with a portfolio spanning national campaigns, high-volume social content and a state-of-the-art production facility. The company is already working with brands including Best Buy, General Motors, Uber and Kohl’s, long time agency leader Kristen Reut heads up business operations.



“Over the past five years, we’ve built a modern, independent model - one that moves with speed, operates with transparency and is deeply rooted in experience. We thrive as a bridge between teams and talent, and Diane’s complementary experience takes everything we offer to the next level,” said Brian.



“Our mission is simple: help brands realise their production goals and bring their boldest ideas to life. We take pride in making complexity feel seamless without ever losing sight of the creative vision. Diane’s thoughtful approach, precision and ability to deliver work of lasting value make her an exceptional asset to our organisation.”



Diane adds, “As long time peers, we’re completely aligned on the challenges brands face today and energised by the chance to offer something truly different: tailored, flexible support built around each business’s unique structure, goals and pace.”



With offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, X-15 is positioning itself as a nimble and collaborative production ally for brands ready to move at speed without sacrificing craft.

See more from X-15 here.