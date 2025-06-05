Desperados and Spotify Curate Secret Playlist That Unlocks as You Vibe

​Desperados – the beer flavoured with Latin spirit – has announced a new campaign on Spotify, which sees the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service unveil the celebration of the Latin music scene.



Desperados’s new Vibe experience on Spotify will, via an in-app pop-up, prompt Spotify Free users already listening to a song to shake their phone in order to reveal a hidden playlist. With Latin music exploding into culture in recent years, this new feature will act as a tool of discovery for users in Germany, Spain and Belgium. As a brand known for embodying the vibrancy and energy of Latin culture, Desperados is amplifying this playlist to lift the lid on some of the genre's lesser known artists.



The compilation of tracks has been curated by Latin Grammy award-winning artist and Desperados’ artistic director, OVY ON THE DRUMS (36.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify), integrated with music tailored just for the listener. Appointed in his new role by the beer brand earlier this year, OVY ON THE DRUMS is a picture of success among the Latin music scene and he has now hand-selected a list of need-to-know Latin whose tracks can bring the vibe this summer.

This follows the January launch of Desperados’ global campaign, The Beer with Latin Vibe - ideated by agency LePub, to bring the brands new repositioning to life, designed to use music as a vehicle to inspire gen z and gen y audiences to live life more freely.



With music recognised as the universal language that brings people together and inspires high energy moments, the campaign centred on a new track ‘GUAO GUAO’, created in collaboration with OVY ON THE DRUMS and Venezuelan rapper MICRO TDH.



​Ligia Patrocinio, global head of Desperados, shares, “At Desperados, we’ve always believed that high energy moments can be unlocked in the most unexpected places - and at the most unexpected times. Spotify’s in-app experience - and OVY’s expert curation - will allow users to spontaneously break out of routine and discover something new.”



Brian Berner, Spotify's global head of advertising sales and partnerships, shares, “Spotify is the best place for fans to listen, play, and explore a world of creativity. We know that listeners are in their happy place when they’re jamming to their favourite music on Spotify, resulting in a halo of good vibes for brands. With our focus on personalisation and discovery and a uniquely engaged audience, brands like Desperados can effectively reach their audiences in a fun and immersive way on the platform. I’m thrilled to see this latest campaign from Desperados as they spotlight Latin music to help their audiences discover new Latin artists and celebrate Latin culture.”



Shake to unlock the Desperados Vibe Playlist by OVY ON THE DRUMS, which is now live on Spotify in Germany, Spain and Belgium here.

