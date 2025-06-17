senckađ
news
Dentsu Creative Gears up with Chery

17/06/2025
Australia’s fastest growing car brand Chery has appointed Dentsu Creative as its creative agency partner

Australia’s fastest growing car brand Chery has appointed Dentsu Creative as its creative agency partner to help accelerate its growth across the region following a competitive pitch process.

Chery is a global automotive manufacturer at the forefront of innovation and technology and is accelerating its expansion across Australia with a powerful new lineup – including cutting-edge new energy vehicles – and a rapidly growing dealership network. With major launches on the horizon, the brand is shifting into high gear to capture the hearts of Aussie drivers.

To match its ambitious growth plans, Chery has partnered with Dentsu Creative to craft bold, high impact campaigns that resonate with both car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.

Lucas Harris, Chery Australia chief operating officer, said, “We’re excited to welcome dentsu as our new creative agency partner. Their strategic expertise and creative energy align perfectly with our vision as we continue to grow our brand and connect with audiences in more impactful ways. We look forward to working together to elevate our presence across all channels.”

A Dentsu Creative spokesperson said, “With our deep expertise in the automotive space – both locally and globally – we're thrilled to partner with Chery as it rolls out an exciting new generation of vehicles.”

Dentsu Creative works with clients including American Express, NBN, THE ICONIC, RMIT University, Activision, ADOBE and nib.

