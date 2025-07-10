Declan Rice Gets Cooking with Müller for First Ever Signature Flavour

England footballer Declan Rice is swapping boots for bowls this summer as he partners with Müller UK & Ireland to launch his very own limited-edition Müller Rice flavour: Raspberry & White Chocolate, hand-picked by Declan himself. In a playful twist on the traditional product drop, the integrated campaign - created by VCCP Blue - kicks off with a surprise takeover of Declan’s favourite London spot, playfully renamed Dec’s Café.

The campaign, supported by social content, out of home and point of sale, brings Müller’s signature humour and brand personality to life in a new, culturally resonant setting. Part product launch, part brand experience, Dec’s Café celebrates the playful contrast of one of football’s biggest names joining forces with his namesake, one of Britain’s most familiar dairy staples.

The campaign is led by a hero social film featuring Declan as head chef at Dec’s Café, opening up the shop, unpacking deliveries and whipping up his signature Müller Rice flavour. The film will launch across both Declan’s and Müller’s social channels, supported by teaser content and behind-the-scenes content to keep up momentum and spotlight Declan’s personality. The campaign extends in-store with accompanying visuals and tactical OOH placements outside ASDA stores and in proximity to Arsenal hotspots in London from 17th July.

It also builds on the brand’s momentum across recent campaigns, building on the energy of Müller and the unexpected humour and culturally connected campaigns of Müller Corner and Bliss. This latest collaboration further cements the brand’s creative approach to transforming everyday moments into standout cultural experiences.

And it’s not just for show, Declan really did pick the flavour himself. The limited-edition product will be available exclusively in ASDA stores from this week, rolling out across other retailers nationwide from September.

The activation takes inspiration from streetwear and luxury lifestyle collaborations and pop-up culture, reinforcing Müller’s position as a challenger brand unafraid to break category conventions. This isn’t the usual dairy story - it’s a cheeky, playful, personality-driven moment designed to cut through.

To bring the idea to life, VCCP worked closely with Rice’s friends and family to co-create the café experience, with production led by Status Creative and design by Girl&Bear, supported by Bernadette.

The result is a campaign that blends star power, familiarity, and fun - staying true to Müller’s mission of putting taste and joy at the heart of everything it does.

Talar El Asswad, strategy and marketing director at Müller, said, “This campaign is about celebrating the joy of the unexpected. Declan brings a fresh, down-to-earth energy that perfectly complements Müller Rice. We didn’t want to just put his name on the pot - we wanted to create a proper brand moment to help put a smile on the nation’s face.”

​George Wait, creative director at VCCP, added, “We’ve worked with Declan for many years now, and this is a project we’ve talked about from the start - a chance for him to truly make his mark on the brand and get something of his own on the shelves. He hasn’t just put his name to an arbitrary flavour, he’s rolled up his sleeves, sharing ideas, sampling and refining - making the flavour truly his own. We wanted to celebrate this by placing Dec in a classically cool café kitchen, working his magic and serving up his new flavour to the people.”

