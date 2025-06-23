A Decade of Maker Lab: Shaped by Lived Experience, Not Legacy Thinking

Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing in-housing agency, Maker Lab, marks its tenth year of business in 2025. Born out of frustration with traditional agency inefficiencies and inflated fees, the company has gone on to transform the marketing model for some of the world’s biggest brands including Google, YouTube, Nike, ByteDance, Grab, and the Singapore Tourism Board.



As Miroma Group's in-housing agency, Maker Lab provides access to a network of over 6,000 specialists and allows clients to flexibly scale their marketing capabilities, driving up to 40% in cost efficiencies.



“Looking back at 10 incredible years, a few milestones stand out as true ‘pinch-me’ moments, not just because of what we achieved, but because they reflect the very reason why we designed the Maker Lab model,” says founder and CEO, Matt Shoult.



“One is the sheer growth of the company, from a three-person team to over 350+ talents spanning APAC and EMEA. What makes that growth especially meaningful is that it’s been entirely organic – driven by long-standing client partnerships and word-of-mouth referrals. That kind of trust is the best endorsement of the honest, human-first alternative we set out to create.



“Another would be our early work on YouTube Fanfest. In our first year working alongside the YTFF team, we were entrusted with growing their social presence. Rather than take a traditional approach, we built a team of fans and aspiring creators who lived and breathed the community. In just 18 months, we saw a 650% increase in followers – proof that when people care deeply about the work, they deliver beyond expectations.”



Matt is especially proud to have reached the 10-year mark with a team that genuinely connects with the brands they work with. “Today, we’re still growing alongside some of the world’s most culture-shaping brands. Building bespoke teams for our clients allows us to source talent who genuinely care about the brands they support. This results in passionate, fan-led content that feels truly authentic.”



These successes stemmed from Matt’s intention to build a more flexible and effective model of in-housing. “Something shaped by lived experience rather than legacy thinking,” he says. “That intention was fuelled by the belief that marketing could work better – not just in how work gets done, but in how people are treated and supported along the way.”



But, Matt notes, this is also what has given the company its biggest challenge. “From the beginning, we didn’t follow a traditional growth plan. Instead, we built the business by staying close to our clients, listening to our talent, and responding in real time to the needs in front of us. Without a set playbook, every new client, market, or engagement brought a fresh set of unique requirements.



“There were plenty of growing pains and moments where we had to adapt in real time, solving problems as they emerged. Those experiences proved invaluable.. Each challenge surfaced new insights, pushing us to refine how we structure teams, how we support our Makers and how we scale our offering without losing the essence of what makes us different. Clients come to us because we offer something refreshing – a more human, adaptive model – and it’s through these challenges that we’ve been able to prove that difference not only works, but delivers lasting impact.



“Saying that, I had my doubts, of course. Walking away from the ‘tried and tested’ agency model to create something different was daunting. But what kept me going was the constant reminder, from clients and colleagues alike, that there had to be a better way. Maker Lab became that better way. And a decade in, I still believe the most powerful model is one that puts people first and evolves with intention.”







Empowered People Create Extraordinary Things

Whether company talent or a client, Maker Lab’s philosophy of putting people first is what Matt cites as the core reason for the business’ success. “Being sincere in our collaboration allows us to align with clients’ goals and develop a solution that best fits their needs. On the other hand, engaging creatives who are fans of the brand and passionate in their craft help us form an effective, driven team.”

“When the right people are empowered by the right tools, extraordinary things happen,” states APAC business development director, John Marsden. “That’s why we embed a ‘test-and-learn’ approach in our daily workflows, from creative production to operational functions. Our Miroma Group relationship allows us to trial technologies at scale and implement successful ones directly into client work for enhanced efficiency.



“Currently, we're focused on training in generative AI, workflow automation, and advanced analytics to eliminate repetitive tasks and elevate strategic thinking for the future. But our philosophy remains people-first – AI and tech enables us to work smarter and scale faster, but it cannot replace human creativity.”



Managing director, Intan Mokhnar, says, “Our culture is one of continuous experimentation, collaboration, and growth. We prioritise autonomy and feel empowered to take initiative and make decisions. One example of how we do this is through Maker Lab Academy: a platform for continuous learning, growth, and wellbeing.



“It’s about giving our people space and trust to test new approaches, learn from wins and failures, and always push for better. When you give people respect and trust, the same is usually returned – that’s important when in-housing teams with clients.”



This culture of experimentation is what has allowed the team to continue evolving. “The way we’ve grown with our clients, not just for them, is something I’m especially proud of,” Matt shares. “From the beginning, Maker Lab was designed to offer clients a more fluid, agile alternative to the traditional agency model. As we embedded deeper within their teams and got to grips with their evolving needs, we pioneered our unique in-housing model, designing teams around each client’s goals, ways of working, and pace of change. It’s a model that flexes and scales in real-time. Always adapting, always optimising for greater effectiveness.”



“This same spirit of adaptability also defines how we support our talent. We’ve always believed that great work starts with great people – and is why we created the Maker Lab Academy. By investing in our Makers’ development, purpose, and mental health, we’re building an environment where people feel empowered to do their best work, every day.”



Considering the next decade for the company, Matt says, “What’s kept Maker Lab energised over the past 10 years, and what I believe will carry us into the next, is our ability to approach every challenge with a creative lens. Whether it’s rethinking a team structure, solving a client’s business problem, or building a new operational model, we’ve always treated creativity as more than just a craft – it’s our mindset. That’s what’s allowed us to keep evolving, stay relevant, and push beyond the expected.



“Looking ahead, I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities AI will unlock, not just for us, but for our clients and talent alike. As an ex-developer who still prototypes as a form of therapy, I see AI as a powerful new toolset that can supercharge our capabilities and open up entirely new pathways for the business. It’s already reshaping how we think about workflows, creativity, and value – and further reinforces the power of in-housed teams operating within bespoke, AI-enabled systems.”



Matt’s ambition is to continue building on this. “I envision a future where Maker Lab stays true to its human-first values, while embracing technology in ways that amplify our impact, unlock new forms of talent, and help brands connect with the world more meaningfully.”

