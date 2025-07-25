DawBell Hires Matt Charbonneau as Account Manager

Leading popular culture agency DawBell has expanded its sports division with the hire of Matt Charbonneau as account manager.



Matt brings six years of live event PR experience to the agency, having worked on some of the UK’s biggest live events and tours including The BRIT Awards, Download Festival and Cirque du Soleil, and will now harness this experience in support of a roster of major Sports rightsholders and brands at DawBell, including Silverstone, The R&A and Football Manager.



The new hire follows a period of growth for DawBell’s Sports division, which has recently added Nexus Football Group and the YouWeCan Foundation to its client roster. Last quarter, the team have been re-engaged by leading Padel organisation PadelStars, and delivered impactful event PR campaigns for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the Wellnergy Festival in London, as well as supporting the development of media profiles for athletes and sporting figures such as Sky Sports’ Henni Zuel and marathon runner Anya Culling.



Matt Charbonneau, account manager at DawBell, said, "I'm delighted to be joining the growing, industry-leading team at DawBell. The agency has a brilliant track record of delivering iconic, culture-defining campaigns, and I’m proud to now play a part in that ongoing story. Sport is an exciting space, increasingly intersecting with events and wider pop culture. It’s a great time to come on board and help harness that momentum."



Kate Etteridge, managing director at DawBell, said, “Matt’s experience working on large-scale events makes him the perfect addition to our Sports team as we continue to grow and expand, and we’re excited to see how he can help support our ambitions in this area.”

