David Droga to Step Down as Accenture Song CEO, Named Vice Chair of Accenture

​David Droga will step down from his role as CEO of Accenture Song at the end of the current fiscal year. Effective September 1st, 2025, he will transition into the role of vice chair at Accenture, where he will take on broader strategic responsibilities across the company.



Ndidi Oteh, currently Accenture Song’s Americas lead, will succeed Droga as CEO. Ndidi joined Accenture in 2011 and has worked with a number of Fortune 500 companies, leading digital transformations and consumer growth initiatives. She will also join Accenture’s Global Management Committee (GMC).



In addition, former Apple and R/GA exec Nick Law will assume the role of creative strategy and experience lead at Accenture Song and will join the GMC.



David became CEO of what was then Accenture Interactive in 2021, following Accenture’s acquisition of his agency, Droga5, in 2019 – a move that drew widespread industry attention. His appointment was seen as a bold signal of Accenture’s ambition to challenge traditional agency networks with a creativity-meets-consulting model.



David told the Wall Street Journal that, in addition to taking some time out, he also plans to dedicate more time to the foundation he set up with his brother as well as companies he has invested in. “I’m happy to catch my breath, because I’ve been sprinting since I was 18,” he said.



He led the rebrand to Accenture Song and unified over 40 acquisitions under the new name. During his tenure, Song’s revenue grew from $12.5 billion to $19 billion (fiscal year ending August 31st, 2024), establishing it as the world’s largest tech-powered creative company, according to a company press release. Under David’s leadership, the company integrated creativity, technology, design, AI, strategy, and data into a single platform and received top accolades including multiple Cannes Lions Grands Prix, I-COM Data Creativity Awards, Red Dot Design Awards, Webbys, and its first Emmy.



“David Droga has long been a singular force and a once-in-a-generation creative leader and business builder and he has lived our core value of stewardship and has developed the next generation of leaders who will build an even better Song,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. “He brings humanity, imagination, clarity, and confidence to everything he touches and helps redefine how businesses grow and connect. His brilliance is matched only by his generosity, integrity, and belief in others. As Accenture’s vice chair, his legacy and impact will continue for our people, our work, and our purpose.”



David added, “It has been a privilege to be part of so many missions and cultures around the world. With such extraordinary leadership in place, it felt like the right time. I could not be more confident that Ndidi, Sean [Lyons] and Nick will continue building on Song's legacy of innovation, creativity, and performance. I am also deeply grateful for Julie Sweet's trust, our partnership, and what will be an enduring friendship.”



Before joining Accenture, David founded Droga5 in 2006. Following its acquisition by Accenture in 2019, Droga5 became the creative foundation of what would evolve into Accenture Song.



Among David’s notable campaigns are those for The New York Times, the British Army, Meta, UNICEF, Amazon, Tourism Australia, JAY-Z, and Coinbase. His work has contributed to redefining the role of advertising in the digital era and is considered one of the industry’s greatest creative minds.



Reflecting on his career, David said, “I honestly could not be more grateful for my career and the opportunities I've had. The people who believed in me, the talent I've worked alongside, the clients we've served, the trust, the ambition, the camaraderie, it's all part of me. After 30 plus years of leaping, I am ready to catch my breath. And being vice chair will allow me to do that, but also to contribute in new ways. I am also excited to spend more time suffixing: Thinking, daydreaming, advising, investing, giving, mentoring, exploring, learning, playing, appreciating, family-ing, sleeping-in-ing.”



David began his career at 18 in Australia and became executive creative director of the country’s leading agency by 22. He has since led creative agencies across Asia, Europe, and North America. He has been recognised as the most awarded creative in Cannes Lions history and became the youngest recipient of Cannes Lions’ Lion of St. Mark at age 47.



His contributions to marketing and culture have earned him a place in several halls of fame, and his work is included in the Museum of Modern Art and Harvard Business School’s curriculum.



According to the Wall Street Journal, stepping down now aligns with a plan David made when he first took the top job, or is even slightly behind schedule. The outgoing CEO said he had initially intended to stay in the role for three years.



He also told the Journal that he had considered retiring from the business entirely but was persuaded by Accenture CEO Julie Sweet to remain with the company as vice chair.



“I want to take a few beats to understand how I can contribute in different ways, meaningful ways,” he said. “Not running the day-to-day of Song frees up a lot of thinking time and contribution time.”



