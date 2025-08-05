Darko Skulsky’s Advice to The Next Generation of EPs

Darko Skulsky is an American-born producer and co-founder of Radioaktive Film, one of the top production service companies in Europe. With over 25 years in the game, he’s produced award-winning spots, music videos, and branded content for global heavyweights like Apple, Dior, BMW, Nike, and Google. And long form projects like ‘Chernobyl’.
Based out of Kyiv, Ukraine, he has helped put the region on the map as a go-to location for high-end international shoots.
Since the start of the Russian invasion, Radioaktive has pivoted – relocating some of its top teams to Poland, Lithuania, Slovenia, Croatia, Georgia, and Canada.
Darko> Start doing. Don’t wait for perfect gear or permission, say yes to everything early on – carry the cables, bring the coffee, take the notes. The work teaches you more than any class.
Darko> Know how to use different tools from Excel to ChatGPT. Know how to talk to people too. You can’t produce if you can’t read the room or write a decent email.
Also learn how content moves – platforms change fast.
Darko> Nothing goes to plan... ever. You can freak out or you can roll with it and rolling with it wins every time the calm producers are the ones that get hired again.
Darko> For us this depends on what market we are talking about. Our HR teams try to be sensitive to all walks of life but I see our industry in general as an equal opportunity employer.
Darko> All diversity brings a wider scope of ideas and flavors. You need everyone's opinion to get an idea that covers a broad scope of people.
Darko> There’s no line anymore. It’s all blending – creators move fast, formal crews bring structure, both can learn from each other. If you’re smart, you mix both.
Darko> Changed: the sheer pace of work, the volume of deliverables, and the expectation to shoot globally, deliver quickly, and distribute everywhere. Producers today are platform-aware and data-literate
What’s stayed the same: the value of trust, hustle, and creative instinct. You still need to know how to manage people, get the best out of talent, and solve problems on your feet.
Darko> Our training is more peer to peer. Our company has been working for 28 years and more experienced people have been with us for 20+. The first generation learned from teams coming to our markets that brought experience and adapted this to our individual markets.
Though you never stop learning, there is a point when you grow, and the next generation comes in. They were taught on the ground, but by the teams that worked in front of them.
Darko> You make space for it.
Even if timelines are tight, you slow down on the things that matter – treatments, edits, feedback. Teach them to care about the small stuff.
Darko> We mix the teams. Young folks bring new tools and veterans bring calm and instinct, you keep learning or you fade out – that’s the rule.
Darko> Stay calm. Communicate clearly. Care about the details. Be human. And bring snacks – people trust the snack person.