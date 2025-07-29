senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
DO. Agency Welcomes Primo

29/07/2025
This new partnership comes after a significant period of growth for the agency, with six new offices across Asia in Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia

Independent global network, DO. Agency, has welcomed iconic FMCG brand, Primo Foods to its growing roster of ambitious brands after a competitive pitch.

DO. was appointed by Primo as its creative agency of record, due to its deep understanding of industry and audience, as well as an innovative Agency model that can deliver distinctive creative thinking, to continue the growth of Primo’s portfolio of brands.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Primo, an iconic Australian business with some incredible brands, led by a brilliant bunch of marketers,” said Paul Coles, partner and managing director at DO. Agency “we can’t wait to partner with Susanna and the team, to continue to develop, build and grow their brands”.

This latest win for DO. reflects the agency’s growing reputation for original thinking and their collaborative approach to brand building and creativity, with a model that doesn’t conform to the traditional agency paradigm.

Susanna Polycarpou, general manager marketing and innovation at Primo Foods, added, “We were looking for an Agency that could think differently, challenge us creatively, and bring fresh thinking to our brands. DO. were impressive across the board, as well as being a great cultural fit. Their ability to solve business problems and engage in an agile way is refreshing.”

This new partnership comes after a significant period of growth for the agency, with six new offices across Asia in Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia as well as the upcoming launch of its London office.

