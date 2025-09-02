DDB Tribal Appoints Anusheela Saha Creative Head

​DDB Tribal, DDB Mudra Group’s full-service, through the funnel agency based out of Gurugram, have appointed Anusheela Saha as creative head. Anusheela joins the agency from FCB India, where she served as national creative director, leading creative strategies and mentoring teams while delivering work that combined emotional depth with impact.

Anusheela brings over 20 years of experience and has held pivotal roles at Cheil and most recently at FCB India, shaping brand storytelling. Her journey at FCB was especially significant as she joined the agency as a new mother in a leadership role, a rare milestone in the industry. Her portfolio is marked by projects that blend innovation with social impact. For instance, ‘UnBox Me’ shines light on gender identity in children and fosters meaningful dialogue. Anusheela has also worked with Unilever, KFC, Mahindra Automobiles, Uber, Google, Samsung, UN AIDS and Times of India, among others. Her work has been awarded at the Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Spikes Asia and Kyoorious.

Anusheela will report into Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group. She takes over the position previously held by Iraj Fraz, who will transition into a new role within the company.

Speaking on the new appointment, Rahul Mathew said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen DDB Tribal grow stronger and confident as an agency. And Anusheela will help take this growth into its next phase. She shares a lot of the same values that we hold dear, especially when it comes to big ideas and craft. And with the exciting brands that we have in the agency, I look forward to working with her to create work that’s just as exciting.”

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group



Anusheela added, “I am very excited to be a part of DDB Tribal. For me DDB is the perfect alignment of culture, creative vision, and leadership. I look forward to helping Rahul take this incredible legacy forward and also building a successful partnership with Ashutosh and the entire team at DDB Tribal.”

Outside of work, Anusheela dedicates her time to nurturing plants and curating a collection of art by women and queer artists.

