DAVID Names João Gandara Executive Creative Director in São Paulo

18/08/2025
In his return to the agency, João Gandara now joins the team led by CCO Marie Julie Gerbauld

DAVID has welcomed the arrival of a new creative leader. João Gandara has been appointed as the agency’s new executive creative director, joining the team led by chief creative officer Marie Julie Gerbauld.

With more than 17 years of experience, João Gandara has built his career across creative studios, top advertising agencies - including McCann, Wunderman Thompson (now VML), and Africa - as well as in-house teams at companies such as Nubank, where he contributed to both local and global campaigns for brands like Coca-Cola, Nike, Netflix, TikTok, Sprite, and Google. Over the past four years, he was part of the creative leadership at AKQA, and now returns to DAVID, where he previously worked as a copywriter.

“João is a creative who embodies the spirit of DAVID. Vibrant and proactive, he brings together talent, energy, and leadership. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to DAVID,” says Marie Julie Gerbauld, CCO.

“DAVID was one of the first places I worked, and now I return to write a new chapter. It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with people I admire and with brands that believe in creativity as an essential business tool. This agency has always shown me the true power of a big idea,” says DAVID’s new ECD, João Gandara.

