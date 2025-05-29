Cutters New York Promotes Liz Stallmeyer and Jaye Ayres-Brown

High-end editorial boutique Cutters has announced the immediate promotion of Liz Stallmeyer to head of production, and Jaye Ayres-Brown to producer for Cutters New York. The announcement was made by Cutters New York managing director/executive producer Caitlin Grady.

As the studio’s senior producer since March 2023, whether overseeing the editing process or managing post-production workflows, Liz has brought relentless enthusiasm and a keen eye to each project. With TV credits including Ramy, 2 Dope Queens, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, Joe Pera Talks with You, and How To with John Wilson, her latest commercial campaigns include collaborations with Pepsi, Nissan, Chevron, and Anheuser-Busch, to name but a few.

Consistently earning the highest praise from the company’s clients, Dentsu Creative’s lead senior producer Ilana Galang considers Liz “a true partner in every sense,” explaining, “She is always working to find the best solution for us and our clients. When working with Liz, I don’t feel like I’m working with a vendor, I feel like I’m working with an extension of my own team.”

For SPCSHP associate producer Delilah Nieves, Liz’s contributions on the DQ account in particular have been “nothing short of outstanding.” “Liz consistently exceeds expectations, demonstrating exceptional dedication and adaptability in every aspect of her work,” she added. “Beyond her professional capabilities, Liz brings a positive and engaging presence to the team. Her sense of humour, kindness, and evident passion for her work make her an invaluable colleague.”

Based on her first-hand experiences witnessing Liz’s expansive thinking and exhaustive planning expertise in action, Grady “is looking forward to her leaning into her natural management skills to bring order to our ever expanding offerings at Cutters NYC. Liz has a passion for and unique understanding of VFX processes in addition to editorial. As a full-service post-production studio, this is an essential resource for our whole team.”

“Cutters is one of the most respected and sought-after post houses in the industry — a place where clients feel truly supported, not just in the edit room, but throughout the entire production experience,” said Liz. “That care and attention to detail is something I deeply value. I’m looking forward to building on that while helping shape what’s next by leading a talented production team, streamlining workflows, supporting our editors and artists, and ultimately helping deliver the best work possible.”

Initially a runner for Cutters New York before rising to the position of associate producer last February, Jaye has over a decade of experience in filmmaking. A graduate of the Warner Bros. Discovery Access post production coordinator and the Made in New York Post Production training programs, her commercial portfolio includes campaigns for Olay, T-Mobile, Best Western, Fanatics, Essie, and many others. She also served as post producer for the “After All This” documentary featured in the PBS In The Making series.

VIP studio clientele also eagerly stepped forward to sing Jaye’s praises. According to KFilms’ director/DP Warren Kushner and executive producer Tillman Frick, “Jaye is the most enjoyable, efficient and creative producer we have worked with in a long time. Her presence always takes the edge off the stress of the job and her easy demeanor keeps us all focused on creating the best work while she takes care of all the other heavy lifting.”

“Jaye is a great producer partner,” said COHO producer Sheri Lutz emphatically. “Calm. Detail oriented. Collaborative. Pushes back when she needs to in a smart and constructive manner. Love working with her!”

“Jaye has shown incredible promise since joining us just over two years ago,” Grady confirmed. “She has earned her promotion and continues to take great care of our clients and talent. We are thrilled with our robust production department.”

“I’m deeply honoured to work with our incredible roster of editors, colourists, assistants, mixers, compositors, technicians, and designers at Cutters Studios,” Jaye began. “Not only is our team brilliant and spectacularly talented, but they’re also genuinely warm and wonderful people.”

Jaye continued, “In my new role, I’m excited to deepen relationships with our phenomenal clients and stay at the forefront of technological developments in post-production workflows.”

