Custom-Made to Chill: The Cooling Power of Coors Light Brought to Life

Picture this – it’s a familiar scene. You’ve been invited to a gorgeous summer wedding. Your best friends are getting hitched! Or maybe your Uncle is finally marrying his soulmate. Whoever it is, it’s going to be a beautiful day of sunshine and romance. Except, as tradition dictates, you will be suited and booted – and most likely drenched in sweat.

How on Earth does one cool down when kitted out in head-to-toe formalwear?



As the beer known for chill, Coors Light stepped up to take on this common quandary. Partnering up with creative collaborators at Droga5 and M ssn g P eces, this wedding season the brand is unveiling two innovative new items: the Cold Tux and the BrrrTie.



Inspired by Coors Light’s recent campaign - which saw a party of groomsmen relieve sweltering guests with a can of the good stuff at a red-hot summer wedding - the tux and tie combo have been designed to help out in the heat. The Cold Tux is a first-of-its-kind tuxedo designed with built-in cooling tech, and the BrrrTie is a fridge-friendly bow tie that reportedly offers “up to 40 minutes of sweat-free relief.”



To find out more about this humorous new launch from the ‘Made to Chill’ beer brand, LBB’s April Summers sat down with Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing at Coors Light.





LBB> The Cold Tux and BrrrTie are unexpected, functional innovations that were born from a beer campaign. Can you walk us through how that idea came to life?

This spring, Coors Light launched a TV ad that spotlighted the often-overlooked reality of summer weddings: grooms sweating through one of the most important days of their lives. To extend that conversation, the brand wanted to offer a real, tangible solution that brought its ‘Choose Chill’ ethos to life in a way that felt useful, lighthearted, and totally unexpected.



The result? The Cold Tux: a one-of-a-kind tuxedo designed by Coors Light to help one lucky groom stay cool on his wedding day. Consumers can also get their hands on one of the chillest parts of the Cold Tux – the BrrTie. A fridge-ready neck accessory that helps more grooms, guests, and wedding parties keep their cool through the summer heat.





LBB> Why did a wedding feel like the right environment for the idea to come to life? Can you tell us a bit about the decisions that led the creative team to land on that particular scenario as the ultimate test of ‘chill’?

Peak wedding season means peak summer temperatures, and a lot of guests (and grooms) sweating under layers of formalwear. As the brand that is known for chill, Coors Light saw a natural opportunity to meet this challenge with humour and practicality. A wedding felt like the perfect setting to debut a product that’s both stylish and functional, and to test what an alternative to traditional formalwear could really look like.





LBB> From a strategy perspective, how does this activation build on Coors Light’s evolving brand voice? What key considerations were made when pushing the product into such a culturally specific and experience-driven space?

It brings Coors Light’s chill POV into pop culture in an unexpected way. Many drinkers choose Coors Light on their wedding days, so we wanted to deliver even more chill to them. Between the Cold Tux and BrrrTie, we found a moment where Coors Light can come in and help our fans Choose Chill – literally and figuratively.





LBB> The Cold Tux premiered at a real wedding in Florida which is iconic and can't have been easy to pull off! Can you tell us about how you balanced the demands of a live event with the creative needs of a branded campaign? Any memorable moments or production challenges from that shoot?

The Cold Tux debuted on June 6th at a real wedding in Winter Park, Florida -- a place with peak heat and the perfect backdrop for putting the concept to the test. Coors Light, Droga5, and M ssn g P eces worked together closely to capture content that would bring the tux’s + BrrrTies cooling power to life, and to do so, the team coordinated closely with the couple’s wedding planner + venue to ensure the day was first and foremost about the couple. It was a real groom, a real ceremony, and real heat. That authenticity added to the impact and helped prove this wasn’t just a stunt, but a functional solution, built for one of life’s hottest, most high-pressure moments.





LBB> The ‘Chill-o-stat’ cooling rods and linen design really show how far the team went with the craft, to ensure this was more than just a gimmick. What was the collaboration process like between Droga5, M ssn g P eces, and the wardrobe/tech designers to bring this to life with credibility and humour?

In partnership with Droga5 and M ssn g P eces, Coors Light tapped into performance clothing technology to bring The Cold Tux to life. Every detail was thoughtfully considered, from breathable linen fabric and cooling rods, to a Chill-o-stat thermometer. It was designed not just to look good, but to deliver real cooling power, making it the perfect fusion of craft and creativity.





LBB> You've made the BrrrTie now available to the public, creating a tangible bridge between the spot and real-life summer weddings. How important was it to create something fans could actually own? And what role does that play in how Coors Light wants to show up culturally in 2025?

While one lucky groom got to wear the Cold Tux on his wedding day, we knew more people needed a chance to chill. That’s why Coors Light launched the BrrrTie: a fridge-ready neck accessory that delivers up to 40 minutes of cooling relief. It’s a fun, functional way for the brand to show up and to help wedding guests (or really, anyone facing the summer heat) keep their cool.​







