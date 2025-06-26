Custom-Made to Chill: The Cooling Power of Coors Light Brought to Life

Picture this – it’s a familiar scene. You’ve been invited to a gorgeous summer wedding. Your best friends are getting hitched! Or maybe your Uncle is finally marrying his soulmate. Whoever it is, it’s going to be a beautiful day of sunshine and romance. Except, as tradition dictates, you will be suited and booted – and most likely drenched in sweat.
How on Earth does one cool down when kitted out in head-to-toe formalwear?
As the beer known for chill, Coors Light stepped up to take on this common quandary. Partnering up with creative collaborators at Droga5 and M ssn g P eces, this wedding season the brand is unveiling two innovative new items: the Cold Tux and the BrrrTie.
Inspired by Coors Light’s recent campaign - which saw a party of groomsmen relieve sweltering guests with a can of the good stuff at a red-hot summer wedding - the tux and tie combo have been designed to help out in the heat. The Cold Tux is a first-of-its-kind tuxedo designed with built-in cooling tech, and the BrrrTie is a fridge-friendly bow tie that reportedly offers “up to 40 minutes of sweat-free relief.”
To find out more about this humorous new launch from the ‘Made to Chill’ beer brand, LBB’s April Summers sat down with Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing at Coors Light.
This spring, Coors Light launched a TV ad that spotlighted the often-overlooked reality of summer weddings: grooms sweating through one of the most important days of their lives. To extend that conversation, the brand wanted to offer a real, tangible solution that brought its ‘Choose Chill’ ethos to life in a way that felt useful, lighthearted, and totally unexpected.
The result? The Cold Tux: a one-of-a-kind tuxedo designed by Coors Light to help one lucky groom stay cool on his wedding day. Consumers can also get their hands on one of the chillest parts of the Cold Tux – the BrrTie. A fridge-ready neck accessory that helps more grooms, guests, and wedding parties keep their cool through the summer heat.
Peak wedding season means peak summer temperatures, and a lot of guests (and grooms) sweating under layers of formalwear. As the brand that is known for chill, Coors Light saw a natural opportunity to meet this challenge with humour and practicality. A wedding felt like the perfect setting to debut a product that’s both stylish and functional, and to test what an alternative to traditional formalwear could really look like.
It brings Coors Light’s chill POV into pop culture in an unexpected way. Many drinkers choose Coors Light on their wedding days, so we wanted to deliver even more chill to them. Between the Cold Tux and BrrrTie, we found a moment where Coors Light can come in and help our fans Choose Chill – literally and figuratively.
The Cold Tux debuted on June 6th at a real wedding in Winter Park, Florida -- a place with peak heat and the perfect backdrop for putting the concept to the test. Coors Light, Droga5, and M ssn g P eces worked together closely to capture content that would bring the tux’s + BrrrTies cooling power to life, and to do so, the team coordinated closely with the couple’s wedding planner + venue to ensure the day was first and foremost about the couple. It was a real groom, a real ceremony, and real heat. That authenticity added to the impact and helped prove this wasn’t just a stunt, but a functional solution, built for one of life’s hottest, most high-pressure moments.
In partnership with Droga5 and M ssn g P eces, Coors Light tapped into performance clothing technology to bring The Cold Tux to life. Every detail was thoughtfully considered, from breathable linen fabric and cooling rods, to a Chill-o-stat thermometer. It was designed not just to look good, but to deliver real cooling power, making it the perfect fusion of craft and creativity.
While one lucky groom got to wear the Cold Tux on his wedding day, we knew more people needed a chance to chill. That’s why Coors Light launched the BrrrTie: a fridge-ready neck accessory that delivers up to 40 minutes of cooling relief. It’s a fun, functional way for the brand to show up and to help wedding guests (or really, anyone facing the summer heat) keep their cool.
