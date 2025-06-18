Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Helps Boomer Gum Revive Signature Swagger

Mars Wrigley India is reshaping the gum category with a bold new campaign for Boomer, the iconic gum brand that has led the bubble-blowing game in India for over three decades. Featuring Indian cricket’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah, the latest film conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group puts the spotlight back on bubble-blowing, not just as a fun act, but as a statement of confidence, swag, and individuality for a new generation. After all, in a world where everyone tries to fit in, Boomer reminds us that owning your moment can be as effortless as blowing a bubble.



Set during an exciting cricket match, the TVC shows a fun and powerful moment. Jasprit Bumrah is fielding near the boundary when a few fans start booing and teasing him. He quietly chews a Boomer gum, blows a bubble, and everything changes. The boos quickly turn into cheers: 'BOOOOOOO-MRAHH... BUMRAH!' The ad shows how Boomer adds that cool, confident vibe, turning any tough moment into a winning one.

Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley, said, “Boomer has always been at the forefront of India’s gum culture. For decades, we’ve set the trends from being the first to make bubble-blowing cool to now redefining it for a new generation. This campaign is about reclaiming that legacy and reminding gen-z that confidence isn’t about being loud; sometimes, it’s as simple as the swag you get from chewing a gum”

“Boomer is an iconic brand with an iconic chant. This was our opportunity to give both the brand and the chant a new attitude with Boomer Bubblegum. And who better to be the face of all this than Bumrah or should I say Boom-rah.” said Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group



The TVC builds on the brand’s recent momentum, following the successful launch of Boomer Lollipops in bold flavours like Strawberry, Orange, and Watermelon. With this, Boomer is expanding beyond gum, but staying true to its playful, fearless identity.

