Creating Miami in London: Behind the SNIPES X MCM Campaign Film

When SNIPES and MCM briefed Ear to the Ground on their latest collaboration, the message was clear — make it global, make it feel like Miami, and make it unforgettable.

The result? A bold, visually expressive film that launches the SNIPES x MCM collection in full technicolour. Directed by Munachi and produced by Irresistible Studios, the campaign celebrates cultural connection, creative style, and production ingenuity.

Miami vibes in a London Studio

The core challenge was location. The creative direction required sun, sand, and swagger, a stylised take on Miami.

Key locations like the beach and a retro car wash were built using projection-mapped backgrounds, matched with set-dressed foregrounds that included six tonnes of real sand, palm props, and even a vintage 1966 Chevy Impala.

The bathroom scene? A full flat build styled in vivid Miami hues, adding layers of character and humour to the film.

Casting Culture, Not Just Faces

Director Munachi brought more than just vision to set — his personal experience growing up between the US and UK shaped the tone and casting approach. Performances were expressive and stylised, shot to reflect the personality of both brands and the energy of the Miami music scene.

Munachi also captured the stills for the campaign, ensuring visual continuity across moving and static assets. That consistent voice helped the campaign feel cohesive and elevated.

Post-Magic and a Cameo from DJ Khaled

A standout moment? DJ Khaled appears in the campaign — but never stepped foot on the London set. His performance was filmed remotely in Miami, then composited seamlessly into the film by the Irresistible Studios post team.

Post production, VFX and colour were all handled in-house, allowing for fast feedback loops and alignment across teams. The result is a final film that’s slick, confident, and full of personality.

A Campaign Built on Trust

With a one-day shoot, complex builds, and high expectations, collaboration was essential. The client, agency and crew worked together with openness and trust — from sign-off to shoot to delivery.

Director Munachi noted, “Projects like this remind me of why I love this craft so much. In its essence, we are meant to create something through the collaboration of many brilliant minds and that’s exactly what we did in each department.”

Conclusion

The SNIPES x MCM launch campaign is a case study in what can be achieved when creative ambition meets practical ingenuity. From DJ Khaled to the sand-covered Impala, every detail worked to support the campaign message: Make It Miami.

