Company 3 Adds Colourist Yerlan Tanayev to LA Roster

​ Yerlan Tanayev has joined Company 3's roster of top-tier talent as colourist in Los Angeles. Yerlan brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive artistic vision to the company, having collaborated with a diverse array of renowned directors, DPs, and brands across the globe.

Yerlan's career spans feature films, commercials, and music videos. He honed his skills through a variety of roles, starting in VFX and transitioning to colour grading, driven by a passion for the power of colour. His credits include work with directors such as Aisultan Seit, Shapxo, and Jake Scott; cinematographers including Natasha Brier, Azamat Dulatov, and Nikita Kuzmenko; and brands such as Adidas, Apple, and BMW.

Prolific work from Yerlan includes commercials Adidas Originals ‘Focalistic,’ and Les Mills ‘Ceremony,’ Nissan ‘E-Power,’ and music videos Maslo Chernogo Tmina ‘Unknown World,’ and ADONXS ‘Kiss Kiss Goodbye.’

"I’m truly excited to join Company 3 — a place that has always represented the highest standard of creativity and craft," said Yerlan. "Being surrounded by such talented artists and inspiring projects motivates me to keep growing and pushing my creative boundaries. For me, colour grading is a way of telling stories through pure image and emotion, and Company 3 is the perfect place to take that passion even further. I’m excited to grow, collaborate, and craft images that stay with people long after the screen fades to black. I can’t wait for what’s ahead."

Yerlan's journey into colour grading began with his early career in post-production, where he worked as a VFX artist. "That background gave me a strong eye for detail, but over time, I found myself increasingly drawn to the emotional power of colour," he explained. "I dedicated myself to learning on the job — diving deep into the craft through real-world projects, mentorships, and countless late nights spent experimenting and grinding through challenges. It’s a journey that continues to inspire me every day."

"Yerlan's talent and dedication to the craft of colour grading are evident in his impressive body of work," said Company 3 CEO Stefan Sonnenfeld. "We are thrilled to welcome him to Company 3. His unique perspective and artistic sensibility will undoubtedly enhance our creative capabilities and further solidify our position as a leader in post-production."

Adding to this excitement, Tom Poole, chief creative officer at Company 3, commented, "We are incredibly excited to have Yerlan join our talented team of colourists. His reel demonstrates a keen eye for detail and a passion for visual storytelling that aligns perfectly with Company 3. We look forward to seeing the incredible work he’ll produce here."

