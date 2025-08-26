Colombian Staples, ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ and Negroni’s: Charlotte Jimenez’s Essential List

Charlotte Jimenez has over 17 years of experience in production. She comes from a TV production background, starting out as a production manager for children's educational content and TV shows working for the likes of Channel 4, Teachers TV and UK Government.

Since then, Charlotte has produced digital content, websites, apps, print campaigns and TV commercials for a broad spectrum of industries including FMCG, sports and entertainment, pharmaceuticals, home wear and footwear. Charlotte worked on pivotal Dove campaigns for six years.

Charlotte sat down with LBB to discuss why her heart will always be in her hometown of Shrewsbury, holidays to Colombia and why she can’t live without music…

Lifestyle

Place of birth: Shrewsbury. Historical border town near Wales. Also the birth place of Charles Darwin.

Hometown: My heart is still in Shrewsbury, but I currently live in the countryside just outside Hitchin.

Staycation: Cotswolds, Norfolk coast, Wales.

Vacation: South of Spain for short haul or Colombia. My other half is Colombian, so we go as a family every 18 months or so and explore a new area of the country each time. Incredible place.

Pet: Two Russian Blue cats.

Place of work: Ourselves.

Place of workout: The garden office on a Peloton, or outside on a run.

Good Habit: Drinking plenty of water.

Bad Habit: Drinking (too much) alcohol.

Mode of transport: VW ID4.

Bonus Travel Essential: Headphones.





Culture

Artist: Barbara Hepworth.

Musician: Stevie Wonder.

Commercials / music video director: Spike Jonze – The Pedro Pascal Airpods one, lately *chefs kiss*.

Film director: Pedro Almodóvar.

Author: Julia Donaldson.

Photographer: Frankie Turner.

Film: Tricky. Probably something with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Series: Ever, it’s got to be ‘Tribe’ (with Bruce Parry). What a legend. Otherwise, ‘White Lotus’ or ‘The Traitors’ have me hooked.

Invention: Digital radio. Couldn’t live without music.

Commercial: Too many to choose from for lots of different reasons. But… let’s go with ‘Whassssup’, Budweiser. For the sole reason that I still think of that ad every time I see Budweiser.

Music Video: Fat Boy Slim ‘Weapon of Choice’ (Spike Jonze) OR ‘Thriller’, Michael Jackson.

Video Game: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’. This is embarrassing as my husband works in mobile video games. But I haven’t really played video games since I completed Sonic on the Sega mega drive.

Board Game: ‘Pictionary’.

Book: ‘This is going to hurt’.

Podcast: ‘CULTUR=D’ and ‘Parenting Hell’.

Magazine: Wired.

Obsession: Currently it’s anything involving Native American history since watching ‘American Primeval’ on Netflix. Incredible.

Bonus Culture Essential: A trip to theatre. Never seen a bad show.





Food and Drink

