Coca-Cola Returns as Premier League’s Official Soft Drink Partner

​The Coca-Cola Company announces a new three-year partnership with the Premier League, signalling the brand’s return to the world’s most-watched football league.



The partnership will bring supporters closer to the action through exclusive fan activations, centre circle experiences, access to tickets, as well as becoming a partner of the upcoming Premier League Summer Series.



Coca-Cola will activate the sponsorship across multiple brands within its portfolio, including Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Powerade, and Smartwater.



The partnership will launch for the 2025/26 season with an exclusive on-pack promotion in stores across the UK and Ireland.



Commenting on the news, Javier Meza, president of marketing, Europe, Coca-Cola, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Premier League, the most competitive and compelling football league in the world. Football and the Premier League are global passion points, and we look forward to uplifting fans and making their experience even better by bringing them closer to the action.”

Will Brass, Premier League chief commercial officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome back Coca-Cola as the Official Soft Drink Partner of the Premier League. Coca-Cola is loved and enjoyed by millions around the world, much like the Premier League, and bring years of experience in top level sport sponsorship and fan engagement. We look forward to working together over the coming seasons to drive further success for us both through this expansive, exciting partnership.”



The Coca-Cola Company has been a long-term supporter of football, and this deal marks a return to the Premier League after the company initially partnered with the competition from Season 2018/19 onward.



