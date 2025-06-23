Claymation Footballers Make Their Name in the Swiss Countryside for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

As the countdown begins to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, BBC Creative has unveiled a bold new campaign, Names Will Be Made, to champion rising stars and established icons of women’s football.



The campaign begins with a striking 40-second animated film, directed by Nicos Livesey at Blinkink and produced by BBC Creative. Set in the peaceful Swiss countryside, it breaks into a vivid stampede of claymation footballers, symbolising the dynamic energy and skill that will emerge from this summer’s tournament, which kicks off in Switzerland on Wednesday 2nd July.



The players ‘making their name’ in bold, visual metaphors include Lucy Bronze, depicted as a castle-like defender, to Jess Fishlock as a flaming fireball, blazing a trail for Welsh football.

The entire sequence was created using clay models and stop-motion animation, with every character and background element built and moved by hand, highlighting the passion and dedication at the heart of women’s football.

Appearing across TV, radio, social, and out-of-home spaces Names Will Be Made is part of a wider brand campaign, aiming to rally fans to get behind the players and celebrating a breakthrough moment in women’s sport.



Despite growing popularity, women footballers remain 72% less famous than their male counterparts – but through the power of creative storytelling and increased visibility, this campaign aims to address this disparity.



​Jess Oudot, creative director at BBC Creative, said, “Through this campaign and the BBC’s coverage of the Women’s Euros, we hope to help close the gender fame gap. Rather than taking a very earnest approach. We were keen to champion female stars in a way that feels just as confident and playful as the men’s game.”

