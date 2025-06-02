Citroën Crafts a Crazy World for Ami Launch

In a world where cars too often embody status or routine, the new Citroën Ami offers a completely different vision. Compact, electric, and with a strong personality, it boldly reinvents everyday mobility. And how do you unveil a vehicle that breaks all the rules? By breaking the rules of car advertising!



Citroën and its agency BETC present Wanna Play?, the campaign created for the launch of the new Ami. Directed by Torben Kjelstrup, this colourful campaign transforms urban driving into a joyful ride full of confetti... even for those who don't have a driving license.



The film follows a young woman after a long and stifling day. She gets into her Ami, presses the accelerator, and poof: a new superpower is activated, and her world is transformed into an explosion of colour. All the obstacles in her path turn into confetti as she drives along, turning the city into a stress-free playground as she heads to the coast to relax. Until another Ami enters the scene... and the adventure begins again.

This new campaign is in line with Citroën's latest campaigns, such as The Alien for the ë-C4 and The Révolution for the ë-C3, combining surreal settings and powerful storytelling.

“This campaign for Ami arrives with boundless energy and a real purpose. It perfectly captures what this car is supposed to bring to young urban drivers: making city life more accessible... and a lot more fun,” explains Federico Goyret, marketing and communications director at Citroën.



The confetti comes to life thanks to Antoine Moulineau and the special effects wizards at LIGHT studio, known for their work on blockbusters such as The Dark Knight and, more recently, Ryan Coogler's Sinners. After numerous tests of colours, density, and effects, the team succeeded in creating a world that is both surreal and incredibly fun.



Music was also a key element. Citroën has been placing increasing importance on music in its recent campaigns, with iconic tracks by David Bowie and Chicago. For Wanna Play?, the agency opted for a different approach with the contemporary track Tukuntazo by El Cherry Scom, Haraca Kiko, and Tokischa.



“The goal was to create a commercial that people would want to Shazam,” says Nicholas Bakshi, creative director at BETC. ”We knew we had found the right song when, even after 100 hours of editing and listening to it on repeat, we still couldn't get enough of it.”



The film is filled with lots of little details that highlight the Ami's many unique features: its ability to be charged from a standard outlet, its ultra-compact size that makes it ideal for parking anywhere, and the appearance of a very young driver in the final shots, reminding us that you don't even need a driving license to enjoy driving an Ami.



Produced by SOLDATS, the campaign positions Ami as a catalyst for fun and invites everyone - from everyday users to 14-year-olds hitting the road for the first time - to see the city in technicolour.



More than just a film, Wanna Play? is part of a broader narrative experience, imagined and animated on social media by BETC Fullsix. Drawing on digital and social media codes, this creative extension pushes the boundaries of traditional 360° campaigns, adopting a unique and playful tone while enriching the film's universe.



The campaign will be launched on June 2nd in France with a 30-second digital format and an entire ecosystem developed for social media, before being rolled out across Europe.



And to take things even further, Citroën will unveil the ultimate expression of the spirit conveyed by Ami, which is offbeat and pushes freedom to its limits: the all-new Ami Buggy, a highly anticipated version following the success of previous limited editions.

