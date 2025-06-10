Church Edit Signs Editor Tim Swaby

Cutting-edge post house Church Edit welcomes acclaimed editor Tim Swaby to its expanding roster of forward-thinking talent. With over a decade of experience cutting award-winning commercial work, short films, music videos, and branded films, Tim brings an instinctive editorial sensibility rooted in a deep emotional awareness and intuitive rhythm.



Tim Swaby’s editorial voice was shaped early on by a background in documentary filmmaking - a foundation that continues to inform his stylistic approach. Grounded in real stories and lived experiences, his philosophy as an editor is guided by human-focused storytelling and emotional nuance, creating a distinct visual throughline that defines his body of work. Tim’s reputation rests not only on the authenticity he brings to commercial campaigns, but also on his ability to shape advocacy-driven narratives and social impact work that resonates far beyond the screen.



Among his standout projects is Adidas’ Euro 2024 campaign, ‘Hey Jude’ - a cultural tribute to football that’s sweeping this year’s awards circuit. The spot recently took home an AICP Award, two Silver Clios, a 1.4 Flying High Gold, and both Gold and Silver at The One Show, with additional shortlists at D&AD, British Arrows, among others. Featuring icons like Jude Bellingham, David Beckham, and Sir Paul McCartney, the campaign captures the powerful and unifying spirit of football. His work on Swiss Tourism’s ‘Even If It Takes A While’ earned a coveted Vimeo ‘Best of the Year’ Staff Pick for its poignant reminder to get out of your head and into nature, while ‘New Life’ for Car-Pass transformed a simple vehicle document into a thoughtful narrative about the many lives a pre-owned car can live before arriving in your driveway.



The social impact of Tim’s work is especially evident in ‘The Empty Seat’ for Belgium’s Paralympic Team, where he delivers a poignant critique of the disparities between Olympic and Paralympic athletes. His collaboration on the Mayor of London’s ‘Have A Word’ campaign further underscores this commitment - a powerful cultural moment that not only sparked national conversation but also drove legislative change and has since been integrated into UK school curriculum and UN training materials.



“Church have been high on my radar since their launch. I love the way they feel so young, fresh and bold, but also have huge scale and range. They already have a strong reputation for craft and pushing boundaries in their work, and so I’m super excited to be joining a team that shares values and creative aims that align with my own.” says Tim.



Of the signing, Church edit co-founder Mah Ferraz says, “Tim brings a powerful sensitivity to his work, with an instinctive flow that gives his edits a distinct storytelling style, sharp comedic timing, and a human-driven depth that really resonates. We’re so excited to have him join Church and bring his unique voice to the roster."

