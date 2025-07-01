Cheil UK Names Max Miller Head of Experience

Integrated digital marketing and advertising agency Cheil UK has welcomed Max Miller as its new head of experience, a pivotal hire that underscores the agency’s continued momentum and commitment to delivering world-class digital experiences for its clients.



The newly expanded role comes amid a strong period of growth for the agency across both existing and new client business. Max joins from Cheil Australia where he held the position of digital director, bringing with him deep expertise from across the Cheil network and a strong track record of leading digital innovation. He has led digital solutions for brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Innisfree, Hankook Tyre, Carnival Cruise Line and Scenic Tours.



In his new position, Max will report into Michael Chadwick, managing director, solutions at Cheil UK, and be responsible for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency’s digital experience output. He will lead the UX and Publishing teams – comprising 10 specialists – and work across the agency’s client portfolio to align disciplines, elevate creative and operational excellence, and embed a product management approach to delivery.



Max's appointment forms a key part of Cheil UK’s +1 strategy, which focuses on continually integrating new and complementary skillsets to strengthen its capabilities and service offering. His leadership will be instrumental in further developing the agency’s digital product proposition and future-facing solutions for clients.



Michael Chadwick, managing director, Solutions at Cheil UK, commented, “Max brings a fantastic pedigree in digital experience, developed across both agency and client-side roles. His blend of creative thinking, rigorous execution, and a highly innovative mindset will help supercharge our digital capability. He’ll play a vital role in advancing our mantra of ‘be bold, be brave, be first’.”



Max Miller, head of experience at Cheil UK, added, “I’m very excited to help lead the charge on creating digital experiences that are not only intuitive and engaging but also drive real performance. From UX to ecommerce optimisation, it's about finding that sweet spot between creativity and data to build journeys that truly work for users and brands.



“I’m looking forward to using my experience to plan, execute, and refine digital strategies for clients, particularly with an agency like Cheil UK that’s genuinely passionate about innovation and growth.”



Max’s hire follows the appointments of Rikke Wichmann-Bruun as Cheil UK’s managing director, client services and Michael Chadwick’s promotion to managing director, solutions.

