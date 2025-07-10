Samsung Unfolds a New Era at Outernet with Galaxy Z Series Takeover

​Samsung has unveiled a bold, immersive brand activation at London’s Outernet to mark the global launch of its latest foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8 – revealed last night at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Transforming the Outernet’s Now Building into a 360-degree digital showcase, the experience brings to life Samsung’s new foldables through immersive storytelling, striking screen content and real-world interaction.

The ‘Samsung Unpacked - Outernet Takeover’ activation delivers a multi-sensory product experience like no other, inviting audiences to explore the next chapter in mobile innovation. The campaign is designed to drive high-impact brand awareness and pre-orders, delivering bold product storytelling rooted in form factor, with hands-on product experiences and reinforcing Samsung’s position as the pioneer of foldable technology.

It reimagines how tech brands can own cultural space through physical-digital storytelling. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling digital screens, cutting-edge visuals, and an on the ground experiential takeover, the activation goes far beyond traditional DOOH advertising. With average dwell times exceeding three minutes, the space offers a unique opportunity to captivate audiences and showcase Samsung’s latest product innovations in a truly unforgettable way.

Complementing the digital spectacle, an on-site activation to support the Unpacked event and the pre-order and release period for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8, allows visitors to get hands-on with the latest Samsung products – bridging the gap between digital storytelling and real-world interaction.

Set against the towering digital screens of the Outernet’s Now Building, the experience comprises four bespoke animated rotations:

Kaleidoscopic Product Reveal – A vibrant, abstract animation spotlighting Samsung’s three hero products – Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8 – in a colourful, kaleidoscopic sequence.

– A vibrant, abstract animation spotlighting Samsung’s three hero products – Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8 – in a colourful, kaleidoscopic sequence. Lifestyle in Motion – a spotlight on Samsung’s lifestyle pillars: Running, Photography and Skate, which reflects the experiential stations on the ground. The sequence features animated tracers of a skater, runner and dancer weaving through the space, culminating in bold, animated messaging across the screens.

– a spotlight on Samsung’s lifestyle pillars: Running, Photography and Skate, which reflects the experiential stations on the ground. The sequence features animated tracers of a skater, runner and dancer weaving through the space, culminating in bold, animated messaging across the screens. London Unfolded – the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 take centre stage, opening to reveal a beautifully animated London cityscape that unfolds across the devices and surrounding screens – highlighting the products’ unique form factors and immersive display capabilities.

– the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 take centre stage, opening to reveal a beautifully animated London cityscape that unfolds across the devices and surrounding screens – highlighting the products’ unique form factors and immersive display capabilities. Interactive UGC Moment – audiences are invited to create content on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 devices at the experience and then see them projected live onto the Outernet’s giant screens – turning passers-by into participants and amplifying the campaign across social.

The experience is live from 9–24 July at The Now Building, followed by an extended run at the Now Trending Building from 27 July to 10 August, making this the longest takeover from a brand at the Outernet.

“This campaign is about stopping people in their tracks,” said Annika Bizon, mobile experience (MX) vice president of product and marketing, UK and Ireland “With the Outernet takeover, we wanted to create an experience that lives up to the innovation behind the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 and Watch8. These devices redefine what’s possible in mobile design – blending foldable form factors with advanced AI capabilities – and we wanted to reflect that in how we bring them to market.”

Rooted in Samsung’s brand positioning as the pioneer of foldable innovation, the campaign intentionally breaks away from conventional DOOH formats. Rather than focus on static product messaging, it leverages the Outernet’s unique environment to create a dynamic, immersive moment in the city – targeting city dwellers and tourists in the heart of London with high dwell times and maximum visual impact.

The activation combines technology, creativity, and consumer engagement in one of London’s most iconic digital spaces and forms part of Samsung’s wider strategy to blend product innovation with cultural impact, building relevance through bold, immersive storytelling in high-footfall environments.

​Menno Kluin, global chief creative officer, Iris, commented, “We wanted to create something that didn’t feel like advertising – but instead felt like an invitation into Samsung’s world. The foldables are incredibly expressive pieces of technology, and our job was to amplify that expressiveness across the biggest screens in London with a totally bespoke format.”

​Minsoo Kee, CEO, Cheil Europe, added, “Bringing Samsung’s latest innovations to life in a physical space like the Outernet is a powerful way to connect with people in the real world. This activation shows how experiential marketing can create impact at scale – combining creativity, technology and location to deliver something unforgettable, and pushing the boundaries of brand experience.”

The campaign was developed by Samsung’s strategic and creative partners Iris and Cheil working together, with Iris leading screen creative, design and campaign development, and Cheil delivering experiential and on-site activation. Inertia produced the screen CGI, and Outernet led technical screen production.

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO, Outernet, concluded, “When we built Outernet we wanted to give brands the opportunity to story-tell on an epic scale, in one of the best locations in the world, with the most high-tech interactivity. Samsung have created a campaign that does just that. Its scale and ambition is ground breaking and they have used all that Outernet has to offer to create something very special.”

