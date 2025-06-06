Cheetos Unleashes Shape Hunt Madness for Summer

​D3, PepsiCo Foods’ in-house agency, has launched the latest Cheetos campaign, set to take centre stage throughout the summer.



The spot features a patient at the therapist’s office in the middle of a Rorschach test. He’s completely distracted, unable to focus on the inkblots because he’s obsessed with Cheetos Shapes. As he cycles through different shapes, Chester Cheetah suddenly appears to reveal that the patient just ate one worth $10,000, and chaos ensues.

Cheetos are also once again igniting a nationwide #CheetosShapeHunt where fans can win $10,000 a week for finding the best summer-themed shapes in their snacks like the beach, vacations, etc.

The brand has also partnered with mega influencers, including illusionist Zach King to further bring the Shape Hunt to life with his imaginative blend of VFX and Cheetos magic.

Fans can also buy Cheetos bundle products through specific Cheetos affiliate influencers on TikTok Shop during the contest window.

